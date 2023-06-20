Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to being trolled for kissing scenes with Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru: 'Why will there...'

Tiku Weds Sheru/Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, has been paired up with Avneet Kaur, 21, in the upcoming romantic drama Tiku Weds Sheru. As soon as the trailer was released, netizens called out the Gangs of Wasseypur actor and the makers, including the producer Kangana Ranaut, for kissing scenes between the two actors, who have an age gap of 28 years between them.

Now, in a recent interview, the Badlapur actor has however defended these questionable scenes with Avneet in the upcoming film. Responding to the backlash he has faced for his being paired opposite Avneet, Nawaz told India Today, "Why will there be a problem? Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in 'ishq' for years."

Citing an example of Shah Rukh Khan, who is often referred to as the King of Romance in Bollywood, the actor further added, "Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’ (useless). They don't know romance. Everything today happens on WhatsApp, be it love, or breakup. There is a reason behind this. People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it?"

Tiku Weds Sheru is Kangana Ranaut's first production under her banner Manikarnika Films and is helmed by Sai Kabir, who previously directed Ranaut in the crime comedy Revolver Rani in 2014. Also starring Zakir Hussain, Vipin Sharma, and Mukesh S Bhatt in key supporting roles, the film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 23.



