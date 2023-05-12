Nawazuddin Siddiqui was 'frustrated' by negativity from controversies, says 'I have learnt to tolerate it' | Exclusive

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The last few months have been like a whirlwind for Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor has been embroiled in multiple controversies, mostly pertaining to his estranged wife Aaliya and their ongoing legal battles. His brother Shamas has also levelled allegations against him. Amid all this, Nawaz has maintained a stoic silence barring a statement he released through his team. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the actor spoke about how he manages this negativity in his life

Nawaz admits that he has become less outspoken in the last few years because of the various controversies and allegations that have come his way. “With age, you get the experience of when you should talk and when you shouldn’t,” he says, adding, “Like I never talk about personal things. I never want to talk about my personal life. Other than that, whether it’s films, I am very open because that is what has made me, that is my work. I feel if the focus stays on that more, it is better for me.”

The actor admits that he does get annoyed by the constant negative spotlight on him and people gossiping about him. “I did get frustrated at some point but what can I do. I have learnt how to tolerate it now. Whatever it is in my life, personal or professional setbacks, I have increased my tolerance for all that now,” he adds.

But while his personal life has been stressful, on the work front, Nawaz has seen success. His latest release Afwaah has earned him praise and even though the film hasn’t set the cash registers ringing, it has got some praise from the audience and critics alike. Nawazuddin now has a huge slate of films lined up for release in this year and the next, starting with Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Neha Sharma. He will be then seen in Kangana Ranaut’s home production Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Avneet Kaur, followed by Noorani Chehra opposite Nupur Sanon.