MS Dhoni The Untold Story to re-release: When, where to watch Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani film in theatres

Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni The Untold Story/File photo

The biographical sports drama MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is remembered for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's incredible performance as M. S. Dhoni, the former cricketer, and captain of the Indian national cricket team. Originally released on September 30, 2016, the film was a blockbuster success earning more than Rs 200 crore at the global box office.

More than six years and seven months after its initial release, the MS Dhoni biopic is re-releasing in cinemas on May 12, 2023. For those who missed watching the magic of Sushant Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the big screen, this is a great opportunity to watch the film in theatres.

The production house Star Studios made the announcement on its social media handles on Wednesday, April 4, as it shared the film's poster that read, "Mahi Phir Aa Raha Hai (Mahi is coming again). Celebrating the legacy of India's finest cricket captain." Mahi is the nickname of Dhoni. The post was captioned, "Jab Mahi phir pitch pe aayega, pura India sirf "Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!" chilaayega (When Mahi will enter the pitch again, the whole of India will only shout "Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!"). M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Re-Releasing in cinemas on 12th May".

Apart from the late actor, the sports biopic also stars Disha Patani as Priyanka Jha, Dhoni's late girlfriend, and Kiara Advani as Sakshi Dhoni, his wife. Anupam Kher and Bhumi Chawla portray Paan Singh Dhoni and Jayanti Gupta, the cricketer's father and sister respectively.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, who is known for helming thriller films such as A Wednesday, Baby, and Special 26. He also created and directed the spy thriller web series Special Ops and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story on Disney+ Hotstar.



READ | 'Tum yaar maarna mat apne aap ko': Smriti Irani recalls her advice to Sushant Singh Rajput before his suicide