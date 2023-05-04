Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

MS Dhoni The Untold Story to re-release: When, where to watch Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani film in theatres

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story features Sushant Singh Rajput portraying the former Indian cricketer and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Here's when the Neeraj Pandey film will re-release in theatres.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

MS Dhoni The Untold Story to re-release: When, where to watch Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani film in theatres
Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni The Untold Story/File photo

The biographical sports drama MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is remembered for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's incredible performance as M. S. Dhoni, the former cricketer, and captain of the Indian national cricket team. Originally released on September 30, 2016, the film was a blockbuster success earning more than Rs 200 crore at the global box office.

More than six years and seven months after its initial release, the MS Dhoni biopic is re-releasing in cinemas on May 12, 2023. For those who missed watching the magic of Sushant Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the big screen, this is a great opportunity to watch the film in theatres.

The production house Star Studios made the announcement on its social media handles on Wednesday, April 4, as it shared the film's poster that read, "Mahi Phir Aa Raha Hai (Mahi is coming again). Celebrating the legacy of India's finest cricket captain." Mahi is the nickname of Dhoni. The post was captioned, "Jab Mahi phir pitch pe aayega, pura India sirf "Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!" chilaayega (When Mahi will enter the pitch again, the whole of India will only shout "Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!"). M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Re-Releasing in cinemas on 12th May".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star studios (@starstudios)

Apart from the late actor, the sports biopic also stars Disha Patani as Priyanka Jha, Dhoni's late girlfriend, and Kiara Advani as Sakshi Dhoni, his wife. Anupam Kher and Bhumi Chawla portray Paan Singh Dhoni and Jayanti Gupta, the cricketer's father and sister respectively.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, who is known for helming thriller films such as A Wednesday, Baby, and Special 26. He also created and directed the spy thriller web series Special Ops and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story on Disney+ Hotstar.

READ | 'Tum yaar maarna mat apne aap ko': Smriti Irani recalls her advice to Sushant Singh Rajput before his suicide

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.