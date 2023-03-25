'Tum yaar maarna mat apne aap ko': Smriti Irani recalls her advice to Sushant Singh Rajput before his suicide

Smriti Irani-Sushant Singh Rajput/File photos

Union Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament Smriti Irani burst into tears while remembering the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in her recent interview. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress also shared the advice she had given to Sushant, who died by suicide in June 2020.

Talking about the late actor, Smriti told Neelesh Misra in The Slow Interview, "The day Sushant died, I was on a VC (video conference). There were many people. But I just couldn’t (continued)....I said stop it. I felt like, why did he not call me? He should have called once. I had told that boy, ‘Tum yaar maarna mat apne aap ko' (Please don’t kill yourself)."

The former actress and model, who currently heads the Ministry of Minority Affairs and Ministry of Women and Child Development, also added that she immediately spoke to Amit Sadh, who starred alongside Sushant in the latter's debut Bollywood film Kai Po Che! directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

"Instantly, I was scared for Amit Sadh. I called him and asked him what he is up to. I knew, kuch gadbad karega bachcha (He would do something stupid). Usne mujhe kaha, mujhe nahi rehna, kya kiya is idiot ne (He told me, I don’t want to live, what did this idiot do) I got the sense that something is wrong. He asked me, 'You don’t have work?' I said, 'I do, but just let’s talk'", Smriti continued adding that the two of them spoke for six hours.

Earlier, while speaking to the author Chetan Bhagat, whose book The 3 Mistakes of My Life was adapted into Kai Po Che!, Amit Sadh had shared how Smriti Irani helped him in dealing with the grief from Sushant's death. "I don’t know how she found that I am in trouble. I just got a random call from her. She spoke to me, we were on a six-hour call", the Sultan actor had said.



