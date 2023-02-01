Anurag Kashyap says Sushant Singh Rajput's demise made him apologise to Abhay Deol, adds 'I felt these pangs of guilt'

Anurag Kashyap-Abhay Deol/File photos

Anurag Kashyap and Abhay Deol didn't collaborate together after Dev.D in 2009. In 2020, the filmmaker claimed that it was 'painfully difficult' to work with the actor as he demanded the benefits and luxuries of being a ‘Deol’, while the actor recently rejected these claims calling the director 'a liar and toxic person'.

Now, in a recent interview, Anurag has revealed that it was Sushant Singh Rajput's demise in 2020 that made him pick up the phone and apologise to Abhay. He also revealed that somebody from Sushant's team had reached out to him three weeks prior to his death, but he had declined to work with the late actor, which later made him feel guilty about Deol.

Talking to News18, the director said, "The day when the unfortunate incident surrounding SSR happened made me feel so bad. Three weeks prior to that, somebody was trying to reach out to me because he wanted to talk to me. But I said no because he had ghosted me once and I didn’t know how to talk to him. I felt these pangs of guilt. That’s why I reached out to Abhay and apologised to him because somebody had told me that he was upset with me as I spoke publicly about him."

The director is glad that the actor is back with the brilliant web-series Trial By Fire as he further added, "I told him that he can yell and scream at me but I needed him to tell me that he was okay. That episode also made me realise that I need not speak about everything. I came to know that he’s still upset but I’m ready to apologise to him again. I can apologise to him ten times. But I’m happy that an actor as brilliant as Abhay is back. He’s so good."



READ | Anurag Kashyap on star kids being trolled for nepotism: 'When some talentless person gets repeated chances...'

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap's next directorial Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat releases in cinemas on February 3. The musical romantic drama stars Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta in lead roles with Vicky Kaushal playing a special cameo of the titular character, DJ Mohabbat.