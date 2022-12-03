Moving In With Malaika: Kareena Kapoor has special advice for Malaika Arora ahead of her reality show

Malaika Arora-Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Malaika Arora is all set to make her much-awaited digital debut with the reality show Moving In With Malaika. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in the upcoming show, which will start streaming from December 5 onwards, every Monday to Thursday at 8 pm.

Malaika's close friends and family members are praising and wishing luck to the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress for her individuality and celebrating her confidence in being a part of the reality show. Congratulating her, one of her closest friends and the famous 'girl gang' member, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a piece of special advice for the sensuous actress.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress said, "We all know Malaika as a very guarded person. The fact that she is doing a reality show is super interesting. It will be amazing to see somebody as gorgeous as Malaika to kind of open up. As a friend, I think she’s rock solid, super hot, and the original supermodel." Kareena further wishes Malaika saying, “Malla let your guard down and go for it. Be absolutely full of guts because, No Guts, No Glory."

Talking about how she convinced herself to be part of the show, Malaika told News18, "I need some entertainment in life and I needed somebody to move in with me. I think it was a fun idea and a great concept that we all worked and thought about it. It is a space that I’ve never dabbled with so I don’t know what it is like to be on a platform like this, or in a reality space. I’ve been a judge, but never really been on the other side. So I thought, let’s give it a shot."

Meanwhile, Malaika recently floored her fans and followers with a sizzling performance on the remix of Aap Jaisa Koi in Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer An Action Hero. The original song is from the 1980 film Qurbani and was picturised on Zeenat Aman.



