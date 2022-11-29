Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022

4/5

Malaika Arora is set to take the audience closer to her personal life with the reality show called Moving In With Malaika. It has been reported that the show will feature both Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and his boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, along with her sister Amrita Arora and her gang of friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5