Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022

From Malaika Arora's reality show to the sequel of Knives Out, here are the OTT releases of the next month.
The last month of 2022 is packed with exciting films and series set to premiere on different streaming platforms. Here are the five most anticipated films and series which would be released in December.
1. Qala
Set in the 1940s, the period musical drama is an emotional drama between a mother and a son in the world of music. Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee play the leads, while Babil Khan will be seen making his Bollywood debut in the film. From the trailer, Qala looks very promising.
Streaming on Netflix from December 1
2. Freddy
Kartik Aaryan is set to surprise the audience yet again with his performance as a shy and psychotic dentist Dr. Freddy Ginawala. The romantic thriller sees Alaya F playing Kartik's romantic interest. The Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety star gained 14 kgs and learnt dentistry to play the titular character.
Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 2
3. Govinda Naam Mera
Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani will be seen in a quirky romantic crime comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. The film's trailer promises an entertaining ride perfect to enjoy with your family at the comfort of your home.
Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16
4. Moving In With Malaika
Malaika Arora is set to take the audience closer to her personal life with the reality show called Moving In With Malaika. It has been reported that the show will feature both Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and his boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, along with her sister Amrita Arora and her gang of friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5
5. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the sequel to the 2019 mystery drama Knives Out. Daniel Crag of James Bond fame reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc while the ensemble cast included Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jessica Henwick among others.
Streaming on Netflix from December 23