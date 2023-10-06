Mission Raniganj Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill, call film 'impactful masterpiece'

Netizens hail Akshay Kumar's performance as Jaswant Singh Gill in Mission Raniganj.

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Mission Raniganj has finally hit the theatres. The movie stars Akshay as the real hero Jaswant Singh Gill and fans can’t stop praising his ‘impactful’ performance in the movie.

On Friday, as Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film released in theatres, netizens showered their love on the film and heaped praise on the actor’s performance in the movie. Fans called the film a masterpiece and also shared their views about the movie.

One of the tweets read, “#OneWordReview. #MissionRaniganj: BRILLIANT. Rating: Get ready for a ride. #MissionRaniganj stays true to its concept: It’s superly creative and @akshaykumar nailed the character of Jaswant Gill, @ParineetiChopra was good. RECOMMENDED! #MissionRaniganjReview.”

Another wrote, “B L O C K B U S T E R. WOM is STRONG.”

Another netizens tweeted, “#MissionRaniganj Deserves National Award. Go and watch with your family.”

Another tweet read, “Just finished watching #MissionRaniganj an edge-of-the-seat rescue thriller with brilliant climax and outstanding performance from all the actors. As JS Gill @akshaykumar sir is just unmatchable and delivers his one of the best career performance.”

Just finished watching #MissionRaniganj an edge of the seat rescue thriller with brilliant climax and outstanding performance from all the actors.

As JS Gill @akshaykumar sir is just unmatchable and delivers his one of the best career performance#MissionRaniganjReview pic.twitter.com/kBN8PsyO5B — Shivam MissionRaniganj (PredictionSmp) October 6, 2023

Another fan wrote, “Rating 4.5 @akshaykumar Looks Brilliant On The Role Of #JaswantGill @ParineetiChopra Looks Beautiful As Always @ravikishann And Whole Cast Deserves An Appreciation @tinu1974 Brings Another Masterpiece After #Rustom Overall - A Must Watch Film.”

#MissionRaniganjReview

Rating = 4 5 @akshaykumar Looks Brilliant On The Role Of #JaswantGill @ParineetiChopra Looks Beautiful As Always@ravikishann And Whole Cast Deserves An Appreciation @tinu1974 Brings Another Masterpiece After #Rustom

Overall - A Must Watch Film — Priyansh Kashyap (@ThisIsPKashyap) October 6, 2023

Calling it one of the best films of Akshay Kumar, another fan wrote, “Watched #MissionRaniganj FDFS in Australia #ThreeWordReview SUPERHIT CLASS ENTERTAINER #AkshayKumar is outstanding in this biopic about a common man's courage and bravery to do extraordinary things. #MissionRaniganj is a civilised film. Triumph of the human spirit by finding a solution via engineering and not via ROPE trickery VFX. The best part about @tinu1974 direction is the way he builds the characters for the human drama to unfold. Hats off to the casting director for getting the biggest and most talented actors who suit their character like hands in gloves. The entire ensemble has given memorable performances. The background score is high on adrenaline. The song 'Jeetega' gives instant goosebumps. Editing is super sharp. The last 30 minutes is OUTSTANDING and #AkshayKumar gives a performance that will fetch him AWARDS. This film is pure heart and mind. MUST WATCH. AMONG THE BEST AKSHAY KUMAR film.”

#MissionRaniganjReview -

Watched #MissionRaniganj FDFS in Australia

#ThreeWordReview SUPERHIT CLASS ENTERTAINER



#AkshayKumar is outstanding in this biopic about a common man's courage and bravery to do extraordinary things.… pic.twitter.com/ubcpcTaeEH — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) October 6, 2023

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj tells the story of India’s biggest rescue mission led by late engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. The film stars Akshay Kumar along with Parineeti Chopra, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Malhotra and Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Gaurav Prateek and others in key roles.