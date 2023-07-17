Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan film's release date announced with intriguing posters

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas has been shot in Hindi and Tamil languages with two sets of different supporting actors.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, Merry Christmas is one of the most-awaited films this year as it marks Raghavan's return to direction after five years with his critically and commercially acclaimed suspense thriller Andhadhun, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte.

On Monday, July 16, the makers, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures announced the new release date of Merry Christmas with two new intriguing posters in Hindi and Tamil languages. Sharing the posters on their social media handles, Katrina and Vijay wrote, "We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the upcoming film is shot in two languages Hindi and Tamil with two different sets of supporting actors. He tweeted, "The #Hindi version features #SanjayKapoor, #VinayPathak, #PratimaKannan, and #TinnuAnand, while the #Tamil version stars #RadhikaSarathkumar, #Shanmugaraja, #KevinJayBabu, and #RajeshWilliams in the same roles." He also shared that the film will introduce a new child actor Pari and Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar will be seen in cameo roles.

Before Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger franchise headlined by Salman Khan. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy action thriller is slated to release on Diwali 2023 and will extend the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Set to release on September 7, the action-packed entertainer marks the Bollywood debut of the filmmaker Atlee and the actress Nayanthara. Vijay's first Hindi film Mumbaikar was released on JioCinema last month and hence, Merry Christmas will be his third Hindi film.



