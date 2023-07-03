'Mera toh chappal nikal chuka hota': Kajol says Nysa Devgan handles paps with 'dignity and grace'

Kajol-Nysa Devgn

Bollywood actress Kajol, in her recent interview, talked about her daughter Nysa Devgan’s popularity and said that she handles the paps with grace. The actress who recently appeared in Lust Stories 2 mentioned that her daughter is capable of handling the media.

While speaking to NDTV, Kajol stated, “I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learned that with experience. She first had an experience with the paps in Jaipur. We were not travelling with any security. At that time, the photographers surrounded us and started shouting. This scared her and she started crying. I carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later, I explained to her that it’s their job.”

She further mentioned that Nysa, “is handling it with a lot more grace and dignity than I would have. If I was in her place, toh mera chappal bahot pehle nikal chuka hota.”

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan often remains in the news as her pictures of partying with her friends in multiple cities around the world often go viral on the internet. In all those pictures, two people are always visible: Her BFF Orha Awatramani aka Orry, and Vedant Mahajan, who she is rumoured to be dating.

Who is Vedant Mahajan?

The 25-year-old entrepreneur Vedant Mahajan co-owns the event management company MVM Entertainment, along with his friends Manak Dhingra and Mohit Rawal. The three of them host lavish and extravagant parties in Mumbai, Delhi, and London, which are attended by several star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, Mahikaa Rampal, Aryan Khan, and of course, Nysa Devgan.

It all started when Vedant and his two friends organised New Year parties for their schoolmates at his terrace for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016 as they found it difficult to get entry into the clubs. With more than 500 people in attendance, they were approached by Mumbai nightclubs and hotels to plan events for them.