Rahul Gandhi poses with Nysa Devgan's friend Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, Twitter calls it 'most unexpected crossover'

Orhan Awatramani and Rahul Gandhi's photo has broken the internet with amusing reactions from netizens on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 05:55 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi with Orry/Instagram

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is often spotted with star kids such as Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Ahan Shetty, Mahikaa Rampal, and others at parties in Mumbai, Dubai, and other cities. He is one of the most trending social media celebrities as he keeps sharing photos from his lavish parties on his Instagram.

However, on Monday night, June 5, Orry aka Orhan shared a picture with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his Instagram Stories when the two of them had lunch together at the famous Japanese restaurant Nobu, Old Park Lane, London. Orry captioned his picture "Today @ lunch", and tagged the restaurant's location.

The photo is going viral across social media with netizens sharing their amusing reactions to the same. One Twitter user shared the photo with the caption, "Socialite Orry who is friends with the young stars of Bollywood shares a photo with Rahul Gandhi". Another user quote-tweeted him and wrote, "This is probably one of the most unexpected crossovers ever."

"Orry is famous for hanging out with good-for-nothing nepo kids. RaGa should best avoid such characters, not the right messaging", read another tweet. A user also tweeted, "Please someone tell me what Orry does. Follow back karungi (I will follow him back)". Well, the world hasn't been able to find what Orry does for a living.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, he said that he cannot describe his profession as he called himself a "singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, football player, art curator". When he was asked if he has a 9-5 job, Orry stated, "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do Yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself." His LinkedIn profile lists out his job as, "Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited Chairpersons Office".

READ | Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

 

