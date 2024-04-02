Meet superstar who got married outside religion at 18, parents disowned her, got divorced, is now married to..

Despite earning immense fame and recognition for her talent, Sunidhi Chauhan has always been in the news for her turbulent personal life. Her personal life first came into the limelight when she married a Muslim man against her family's wishes.

There is a singer in Bollywood who has earned a lot of recognition and fame over the years. Throughout her career, she has sung with many legendary singers such as Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, and Sonu Nigam, among others. She also has a record of singing over 2000 songs in her name. Today this singer is famous in the music world but, there was a time when one decision by her had ruined her family and life.

The singer we are talking about today is none other than Sunidhi Chauhan who began her career by winning the singing reality show 'Meri Awaz Suno'. Sunidhi Chauhan, born in Delhi, began her career by performing at local gatherings at the age of 5. She made her career debut at the age of 13, with the film 'Shastra' (1996). Sunidhi Chauhan earned more fame in 2000, with the song 'Mehboob Mere' from 'Fiza'.

So far in her career, Sunidhi Chauhan has lent her voice to many songs not only in Hindi, but also in Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Assamese, Nepali, and Urdu languages. Even though she sings fewer songs in films today, she is quite adept at doing stage shows.

In 2002, at the age of 18, Sunidhi Chauhan married director and choreographer Bobby Khan (brother of choreographer and director Ahmed Khan). Bobby was 14 years older than Sunidhi when the couple got married. The marriage caused a lot of rift between Sunidhi Chauhan and her parents who considered the union "unsuitable" and thus disowned her.

This marriage did not last long as Bobby Khan and Sunidhi Chauhan separated one year after they tied the knot. This brought Sunidhi Chauhan closer to her parents again. After her divorce, Sunidhi Chauhan decided to focus on her singing career and earned a lot of fame in the music industry.

Sunidhi Chauhan then began a romantic relationship with the music composer Hitesh Sonik. After dating for more than two years, they got married in 2012 in Goa. In 2018, Sunidhi Chauhan gave birth to a boy whom she named Tegh.

