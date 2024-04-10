Twitter
Bollywood

Meet star kid who gave 19 flop films in 12 years, only 1 hit, his father was superstar, will now make comeback with..

Despite such a slow start in the industry, Fardeen Khan did not give up hope. He worked in 15 films but all of them were back-to-back flops. His career was on the verge of sinking when he starred in 'Heyy Babyy'.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 01:36 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Today, we will tell you about a superstar's son who was known for his good looks on the screen but, in his career so far, only managed to give 1 hit film out of the 21 films that he worked on. Now, this actor is all set to make a comeback after 13 years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Heeramandi', a TV series that will be released on Netflix. 

The actor we are talking about is none other than Fardeen Khan, superstar Feroz Khan's son who was a superstar in his time. Feroz Khan wanted Fardeen Khan to become the next superstar of Bollywood and so he also directed his son's first film 'Prem Aggan', but the film flopped. 

Despite such a slow start in the industry, Fardeen Khan did not give up hope. He worked in 15 films but all of them were back-to-back flops. His career was on the verge of sinking when he starred in 'Heyy Babyy'. 

The only hit film in Fardeen Khan's career is 'Heyy Babyy', which was released in 2007, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Made for Rs 30 crores, this film collected more than Rs 83 crores worldwide. 

Fardeen Khan was last seen in the film 'Dulha Mil Gaya' (2010) with Sushmita Sen. When this film also flopped, he became disheartened and stayed away from films for 14 years.

Now, Fardeen Khan is all set to make a comeback with 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', where he will be seen playing the role of Wali Mohammed, a nawab.

Speaking about his comeback, Fardeen Khan said, "Firstly, there has been a long gap. It has been about 14 years. I am extremely grateful to work with this stellar star cast. I couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity to return to the screen. For me, something I have never done. It was the perfect role for me. I felt that the age I am in to come back with a certain amount of life experience and wisdom can really contribute to the character Sanjay writes."

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' will be released on Netflix on May 1.

