Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, then quit acting after many flop films, married Muslim man without..

IIT Delhi's AIESEC launches event to foster leadership opportunities in youth

Meet lesser-known brother-in-law of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, who has worked with BCCI, he is married to...

Joker Folie à Deux teaser: Joker-Harley Quinn cure superhero fatigue as they set world ablaze in twisted musical romance

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

In the 90s, apart from actresses Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Raveena Tandon, the audiences were also fans of one more actress who sometimes got more fees than the hero. But after a while, her career got ruined in the film industry but still, this actress continues to live a luxurious life. 

The actress we are talking about is none other than Urmila Matondkar who was born in 1974 in Mumbai. The actress was a superstar in the 90s and continues to impress audiences with her ethereal beauty. Urmila Matondkar made her debut as a child artist in 1977 with the film 'Karm'. She then gained immense recognition with 'Masoon' which was released in 1983. 

Her first lead role in Hindi cinema came with 'Narsimha' (1991), which was a super hit. She suffered a brief setback in her career post that but then her breakthrough came with Ram Gopal Verma's 'Rangeela' (1995). Post 'Rangeela', Urmila Matondkar appeared in several films, some of which were super hit. But, despite experiencing success, the actress's career was ruined after which she distanced herself from the film industry. 

It is said that the biggest reason for Urmila's career sinking was Ram Gopal Varma and his films. The news of their alleged affair was also always discussed. In such a situation, many other directors started shying away from doing films with Urmila. She also kept refusing to do films with any other director. This mistake of hers overshadowed her excellent career and she became a flop actress.

Urmila Matondkar was last seen in the Marathi film 'Ajoba' which was released in 2014. She was then seen making a special appearance in the 2018 film 'Blackmail'.

Let us tell you that Urmila Matondkar is one of those actresses who chose love over religion. In March 2016, Urmila Matondkar tied the knot with Kashmir-based businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir who was 9 years younger than her. Later, clarifying the news of religious conversion, Urmila said that even after marriage, she has not changed her religion. She is a Hindu even after marriage and her husband and her in-laws never pressured her to convert. Urmila Matondkar had said that she would always be a Hindu. 

Urmila Matondkar also was in the news a few years back for kick-starting her political career. The actress joined the Indian National Congress in 2019. She contested from Mumbai North constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election but lost.

In the same year, she resigned from the party, citing petty internal politics, and in 2020, she joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray.

As per reports, Urmila Matondkar's estimated net worth is Rs 68 crore.

