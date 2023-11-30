Meet Sholay's Sambha's daughter Vinati Makijany who is actor, producer, going viral on social media for...

There was another actor in this film who was discussed a lot. He played the character of Sambha in the film. Yes, we are talking about Mac Mohan who was known for his villainous roles in films throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

Who does not remember Sholay released in 1975? When this film was released, it broke many box office records and set a new record for upcoming films, which was not an easy thing for any film or star of that era to break. From the story of the film to the characters of the film, it was liked a lot. The film had big stars like Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, AK Hangal, and Amjad Khan.

Mac Mohan married Minny Makijany in 1986, with whom he has three children. The names of Mac Mohan's children are Manjari, Vinati, and Vikrant. Although his family stays away from the limelight, Mac Mohan's younger daughter Vinati is very active in the film world, and apart from this, Vinati is also discussed a lot on social media. Vinati's pictures, which are very stylish and glamorous in appearance, keep going viral on social media every day.

After seeing many pictures of Vinati, even the fans are not able to stop themselves from saying that big Bollywood beauties have failed in front of Vinati. Social media users believe that Mac Mohan's daughter Vinati beats many actresses in the industry in her beauty. Even though Vinati likes to live simply, her beauty tends to stand out.

Vinati is also an actor by profession and also a producer and screenwriter. Her production house is called Mac Productions.

Vinati is also the founder of The Living Grace Foundation and the co-founder of Desert Dolphin Skate Park, Rajasthan's first-ever skatepark built for the film Skater Girl which now runs as a free community park.

