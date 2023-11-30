Headlines

Meet Sholay's Sambha's daughter Vinati Makijany who is actor, producer, going viral on social media for...

Meet man who has lost over Rs 55000 crore in just one year, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, his net worth is...

This actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, it's not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, or Madhuri Dixit

Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Polling underway in 119 Assembly constituencies, all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Sholay's Sambha's daughter Vinati Makijany who is actor, producer, going viral on social media for...

Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

Vietnamese man discovers pair of chopsticks lodged in brain after months of severe headaches

8 reasons to add radish pods (mogri) in your winter diet

Top 8 highest-grossing movies of Ranbir Kapoor 

 Animals with sharpest memory

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Meet Sholay's Sambha's daughter Vinati Makijany who is actor, producer, going viral on social media for...

Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

This actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, it's not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, or Madhuri Dixit

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Sholay's Sambha's daughter Vinati Makijany who is actor, producer, going viral on social media for...

There was another actor in this film who was discussed a lot. He played the character of Sambha in the film. Yes, we are talking about Mac Mohan who was known for his villainous roles in films throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Who does not remember Sholay released in 1975? When this film was released, it broke many box office records and set a new record for upcoming films, which was not an easy thing for any film or star of that era to break. From the story of the film to the characters of the film, it was liked a lot. The film had big stars like Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, AK Hangal, and Amjad Khan. 

There was another actor in this film who was discussed a lot. He played the character of Sambha in the film. Yes, we are talking about Mac Mohan who was known for his villainous roles in films throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

Mac Mohan married Minny Makijany in 1986, with whom he has three children. The names of Mac Mohan's children are Manjari, Vinati, and Vikrant. Although his family stays away from the limelight, Mac Mohan's younger daughter Vinati is very active in the film world, and apart from this, Vinati is also discussed a lot on social media. Vinati's pictures, which are very stylish and glamorous in appearance, keep going viral on social media every day.

After seeing many pictures of Vinati, even the fans are not able to stop themselves from saying that big Bollywood beauties have failed in front of Vinati. Social media users believe that Mac Mohan's daughter Vinati beats many actresses in the industry in her beauty. Even though Vinati likes to live simply, her beauty tends to stand out. 

Vinati is also an actor by profession and also a producer and screenwriter. Her production house is called Mac Productions. 

Vinati is also the founder of The Living Grace Foundation and the co-founder of Desert Dolphin Skate Park, Rajasthan's first-ever skatepark built for the film Skater Girl which now runs as a free community park.

READ | Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in several states in next 4 days; check latest forecast

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: What is rat hole mining, traditional mining method being used to rescue 41 trapped workers?

AI reimagines Animal with Mahesh Babu instead of Ranbir Kapoor in deepfake video, fans say 'but he can't...'

YouTube rolls out over 30 ‘Playables’ mini-games for Premium users

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to appear before special court at federal judicial complex today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE