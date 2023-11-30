Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

Reports state that Bobby Deol has been paid almost Rs 5 crore for Animal. Earlier this year, Sunny Deol reportedly charged Rs 20 crore for Gadar 2, and Dharmendra’s compensation for Rocku Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was kept under wraps.

Bollywood's Deol family is one of the biggest superstars and a powerful film family. The net worth and assets of the Deol family are on the rise this year with each of their individual successes in films. While Dharmendra was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol set the box office on fire with Gadar 2. Now, it is Bobby Deol's turn to shine as he is all set to unleash his villainy side with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Reports state that Bobby Deol has been paid almost Rs 5 crore for Animal. Earlier this year, Sunny Deol reportedly charged Rs 20 crore for Gadar 2, and Dharmendra’s compensation for Rocku Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was kept under wraps.

Today, we will tell you about the Deol family's net worth, including that of Abhay Deol, Bobby Deol, and Sunny Deol's brother.

Dharmendra's net worth

Dharmendra has been a part of the film industry since the 60s and has accumulated much wealth thanks to his continual work. Dharmendra's net worth reportedly is Rs 450 crore which also includes a 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. He also owns plenty of agricultural lands and has a partnership with a chain of cottage resorts in Lonavala.

Sunny Deol's net worth

Sunny Deol added a lot to his asset worth this year with the ground-breaking success of Gadar which he co-produced under the production house of the family Vijayta Films. He also got paid Rs 20 crore for his role in the film. Sunny Deol's net worth currently reportedly stands at Rs 130 crore.

Bobby Deol's net worth

Bobby Deol enjoys a net worth of Rs 66 crore which also includes his 6 crore Vile Parle house, where he lives with his wife, Tanya, and two sons. His worth is definetly set to increase more when Animal releases in the theatres on December 1.

Abhay Deol's net worth

As per a report in Mens XP, Abhay Deol's net worth stands at a whopping Rs 400 crore, it is all thanks to his chain of restaurants and other investments. Abhay Deol might not have seen a lot of success in films but his investments in businesses and properties have added to his wealth. It is interesting to note that Abhay Deol's net worth is 506% higher than Bobby Deol’s.

Karan Deol's net worth

Karan Deol reportedly enjoys a net worth of around Rs 40-50 crore apart from what he stands to inherit from his father and grandfather. The actor made his debut with a film titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and he recently grabbed headlines during his wedding to Drisha Acharya.

The Deol family, in total, enjoys a net worth of over 1000 crore. This amount does not include other famous members of their family such as Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol.

READ | Bollywood's biggest flop actor, failed to give a solo hit in 24 years, still lives a luxurious life, his net worth is...