Bollywood's biggest flop actor, failed to give a solo hit in 24 years, still lives a luxurious life, his net worth is...

Today we will tell you about that superhit film that came 24 years ago, which was produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Agathiyan. That film is the favorite film of the audience today as well. Along with this, the songs of the film remain on the lips of every loving couple. But, sadly, the stars of that film are now struggling again to make their place in Bollywood. Before the release of that film, the lead actor in the film had made a big decision for his career.

One of Boney Kapoor's films was released in the year 1999 and was directed by Agathiyan. His brother Sanjay Kapoor was in the lead role in the film. Priya Gill and Sushmita Sen were cast opposite Sanjay Kapoor. Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff also had a special cameo in the film. This film was a remake of the Tamil romantic film Kadhal Kottai released in 1996. Along with the story of the film, the songs of the film still hold a great craze among the audience.

We are talking about the film Sirf Tum which was a musical love story drama. This film was shot in Nainital, Kerala, and Houston. 24 years ago this film got 3 stars out of 5 in rating and was released on 80 screens.

Made under the banner of Narasimha Enterprises and Eros International, this film was made for Rs 3 crore. If media reports are to be believed, the film collected Rs 20 lakh on its first day, and by the end of one week, it had earned Rs 1.36 crore. This way, the total earnings of the film reached Rs 11.03 crores. This film proved successful at the box office.

According to the IMDB report, if this film had not been a hit at the box office, the lead actor of the film Sanjay Kapoor would have left the world of acting 24 years ago. But this film proved to be a hit at the box office and thus Sanjay Kapoor's career got a new lease of life. In this film, he won the hearts of the audience with his brilliant acting.

The report states that in an interview, Sanjay Kapoor had said that he had decided that if the film flopped, he would retire from films. If Sanjay Kapoor had retired from films, he would have started producing films. He had also taken Salman Khan's dates for the same. Although Sanjay Kapoor turned out to be rich in his way, his film was not only a hit at the box office, but Sanjay Kapoor hit another surprise with Chuppa Rustom.

Let us tell you that Sanjay Kapoor is the younger brother of Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor. Although he could not be as successful in Bollywood as his elder brother Anil Kapoor, despite this Sanjay is the owner of property worth crores of rupees. He and his family live a luxurious life, travel in expensive cars, and are great friends with the who's who of the industry.

However, as an actor, Sanjay Kapoor is counted among the flop actors of Bollywood. He does not play a solo lead role. According to reports, Sanjay Kapoor's net worth is Rs 70-75 crore. He also has a production house. The name of his production house is Sanjay Kapoor Entertainment Private Limited.

