India's most profitable film, earned 20 times more than budget, has no superstars, action, comedy, suspense, based on...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 07:49 AM IST

In the year 1975, many films were released in theatres, but one of them was a religious film, and it created a ruckus at the box office with its release within no time this film became a hit in the theatres. The name of that film was Jai Santoshi Maa. At the box office, this film had defeated a film by Amitabh Bachchan.

The year 1975 proved to be very lucky for Bollywood, as it was a happy box office year for films. Movies like Sholay, Deewar, Sanyasi, and Dharmatma as well as Jai Santoshi Maa created a ruckus at the box office as soon as they were released. You will be surprised to know this, but according to reports, the religious film Jai Santoshi Maa became the second highest-grossing film of the year 1975.

The film Jai Santoshi Maa was released in theaters on May 30, 1975, and was directed by Vijay Sharma and written by R Priyadarshi. Usha Mangeshkar sang devotional songs for the film along with Mahendra Kapoor and famous poet Pradeep wrote the lyrics of the songs. The makers spent only about Rs 25 lakh in making this film.

Jai Santoshi Maa proved to be successful at the box office as soon as it was released. The audience liked this film very much and within no time it became popular in theatres. Let us tell you that the total box office collection of the film Jai Santoshi Maa, which was made for just Rs 25 lakh, was around Rs 5 crore, which means the film was successful in earning 20 times more at the box office. Jai Santoshi Maa remained one of the most profitable films ever made for a long time.

Let us tell you, everyone was surprised by the success of Jai Santoshi Maa because it was the second film of that year after Sholay which had the highest gross at the box office. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan's Deewar also lagged behind this film in terms of earnings.

On one hand, the film Dharmatma starring Feroz Khan, Hema Malini, Rekha, Premnath, Imtiaz Khan, Danny Denzongpa, Farida Jalal, Ranjit, and Helen became the third highest-grossing film of 1975, while on the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan's Deewar was the fourth highest grossing film. The name of the fifth highest-grossing film of 1975 was Sanyasi, in which Hema Malini was seen in the lead role with Manoj Kumar.

