Meet Poonam Pandey's ex-husband Sam Bombay, accused of physical assault, he is...

Here's all you need to know about Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

Friday morning came as a shock for everyone as Poonam Pandey passed away at the age of 32 after suffering from cervical cancer. The actress had a controversial life and even her marriage lasted a few days after she accused her husband Sam Bombay of molestation and physical assault. 

Who is Sam Bombay? 

Sam Bombay is a filmmaker who mainly works in the Hindi film industry. Sam Bombay (full name Sam Ahmed Bombay), was born and brought up in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He completed his early schooling at Jebel Ali School and later enrolled himself at the University of Dubai from where he acquired his graduation degree. 

Sam Bombay career 

At the age of 21, Sam Bombay joined the advertising and communications industry and by 28, he became Creative Director of Y&R, Dubai. At 31, he was made Partner & Regional Executive Creative Director of Y&R Brands for the region. He left his job to start a film and photography company, Studio Central, and runs his own production house called Bombay Matinee Films. According to IMDb, Sam directed a short film titled King of The Ring in 2017 which starred actor Akshay Kumar. He has also directed music videos including Gal Ban Gayi which featured actors Urvashi Rautela and Vidyut Jammwal and Befikre starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Sam Bombay marriage

Before Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay was married to a model Elle Ahmed, and has two children from his first marriage, son Troy Bombay and daughter Tia Bombay. He later tied the knot with Poonam Pandey in September 2020 in an intimate ceremony at their house following their engagement in July 2020. However, soon after the couple visited LA for their honeymoon, the couple jetted off to Goa where the Poonam shot for a film. However, the trip turned into a nightmare after Sam was arrested by the Goa police following assault and molestation charges by the actress. However, he was given bail the very next day. The two decided to part ways two weeks after their marriage. 

Poonam Pandey's death news

On Friday, Poonam Pandey's manager confirmed the news of her death and the official statement on her Instagram account read, "The official statement on Instagram read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared." 

