Meet national award winning actress who became star after changing her name, romanced younger hero, worked with many...

This superstar actress made her Bollywood debut with megastar Dev Anand. She came into the limelight by romancing an actor of her son's age. This actress, who is known by a Hindu name, is Muslim in real life.

Today, we will talk about a talented Bollywood actress who, like Salman Khan, is still living a single life even at the age of 52. This actress has been a part of many superhit films throughout the 90s and has worked with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand, Govinda, and Ajay Devgn, among others. The actress is still quite popular and loved by audiences for her acting skills. But, many people are not aware that this actress is not Hindu but a Muslim by religion.

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Tabu. At the beginning of her career, Tabu worked in superhit films and made a place for herself in the audiences' minds with her talent. Tabu is considered a revered name in the industry with filmmakers eager to sign her for projects.

Very few people know that Tabu's real name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi. She is a practicing Muslim.

Tabu, who has created a strong image in the industry, worked in many hit films as a lead heroine in the 90s. Today, she has become the first choice of the makers by playing powerful roles in many hit and blockbuster films in her career. Many are unaware that Tabu started her acting career as a child artist with Dev Anand's film 'Hum Naujawan'.

In 2022, Tabu received high critical acclaim for portraying a double role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', a horror comedy by Anees Bazmee, which garnered the highest box office opening amongst Hindi films of 2022. Tabu is also a 2-time National Award winner.

Tabu garnered a lot of attention when she romanced an actor her son's age recently. Tabu was seen opposite Ishaan Khattar in 'A Suitable Boy' which was released in the year 2020. Their kissing scene in the film went viral after the web series was released. While some appreciated it, others did not approve of Tabu and Ishaan Khattar's romance.

