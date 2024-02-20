Twitter
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio offering JioBook laptop with massive discount, 100GB cloud storage at just Rs…

Meet man who owns Rs 70 crore home, net worth is Rs 6500 crore, is not owner of a company, he works as...

DNA Explainer: What is Western Disturbance, which caused sudden rainfall in Delhi-NCR today?

This company offered 300% hike to retain employee who wanted to switch at…

Meet national award winning actress who became star after changing her name, romanced younger hero, worked with many...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio offering JioBook laptop with massive discount, 100GB cloud storage at just Rs…

Meet man who owns Rs 70 crore home, net worth is Rs 6500 crore, is not owner of a company, he works as...

Meet national award winning actress who became star after changing her name, romanced younger hero, worked with many...

9 Indian film posters copied from Hollywood movies

7 health benefits of eating beatroot

9 inspirational messages by Tom Cruise 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan And Dhruv Jurel In His Own Style

Meet national award winning actress who became star after changing her name, romanced younger hero, worked with many...

Meet actress who married former CM against her family's wishes, became his second wife, her net worth is..

Biggest flop superhero film saw viewers refund tickets, planned franchise was cancelled, made in Rs 950 crore, earned...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet national award winning actress who became star after changing her name, romanced younger hero, worked with many...

This superstar actress made her Bollywood debut with megastar Dev Anand. She came into the limelight by romancing an actor of her son's age. This actress, who is known by a Hindu name, is Muslim in real life.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 09:49 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Today, we will talk about a talented Bollywood actress who, like Salman Khan, is still living a single life even at the age of 52. This actress has been a part of many superhit films throughout the 90s and has worked with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand, Govinda, and Ajay Devgn, among others. The actress is still quite popular and loved by audiences for her acting skills. But, many people are not aware that this actress is not Hindu but a Muslim by religion. 

This superstar actress made her Bollywood debut with megastar Dev Anand. She came into the limelight by romancing an actor of her son's age. This actress, who is known by a Hindu name, is Muslim in real life. Can you guess who she is?

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Tabu. At the beginning of her career, Tabu worked in superhit films and made a place for herself in the audiences' minds with her talent. Tabu is considered a revered name in the industry with filmmakers eager to sign her for projects. 

Very few people know that Tabu's real name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi. She is a practicing Muslim.

Tabu, who has created a strong image in the industry, worked in many hit films as a lead heroine in the 90s. Today, she has become the first choice of the makers by playing powerful roles in many hit and blockbuster films in her career. Many are unaware that Tabu started her acting career as a child artist with Dev Anand's film 'Hum Naujawan'. 

In 2022, Tabu received high critical acclaim for portraying a double role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', a horror comedy by Anees Bazmee, which garnered the highest box office opening amongst Hindi films of 2022. Tabu is also a 2-time National Award winner.

Tabu garnered a lot of attention when she romanced an actor her son's age recently. Tabu was seen opposite Ishaan Khattar in 'A Suitable Boy' which was released in the year 2020. Their kissing scene in the film went viral after the web series was released. While some appreciated it, others did not approve of Tabu and Ishaan Khattar's romance. 

READ | Meet actress who married former CM against her family's wishes, became his second wife, her net worth is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Remember Modiji, if...': Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at PM Modi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant: Pre-wedding rituals of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son begin with...

Gautam Adani’s firm plans to raise Rs 215000000000, Adani Group likely to invest big in…

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy; actor kisses wife's baby bump in viral photo

Meet woman who became a doctor then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer but resigned after just 7 years due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE