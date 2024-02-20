Meet actress who married former CM against her family's wishes, became his second wife, her net worth is..

There are many such love stories in the film industry that have shocked audiences when they were brought to their attention. 18 years ago, such a secret love story was at the forefront of the film industry, due to which there was a stir in Karnataka politics.

We are talking about the famous actress and producer of Kannada films Radhika Kumaraswamy. Radhika made such a decision in her life in the year 2006, due to which there was panic in the film industry and the political world.

Radhika's decision brightened her personal life but, her film career was ruined forever. At the same time, there was an uproar in the personal life and political career of the JDS leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy. People became more interested in Kumaraswamy's personal life than his political career.

Radhika began her career with the Kannada film 'Neela Megha Shama' (2002) when she had completed her ninth class. Her first release was 'Ninagagi', opposite Vijay Raghavendra, followed by 'Tavarige Baa Tangi', starring Shivrajkumar. Both these films were highly successful at the box office. However, despite witnessing success, Radhika's career did not last for a long time.

Even though Radhika worked in more than 30 films, her career as an actress came to a halt. When she did not make a career in films as an actress, she started producing films. She produced her first Kannada film 'Lucky' starring Yash in the year 2012.

Radhika became a sensation in those days when her real-life love story came to light. In the year 2010, the secret of her marriage to former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy was revealed. Radhika herself revealed in 2010 that she married JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy in 2006. They also have a daughter named Shamika.

According to media reports, HD Kumaraswamy was 47 at the time of marriage while Radhika was 27 years younger than him. This was also HD Kumaraswamy's second marriage. His first marriage took place in the year 1986. According to reports, this was also Radhika's second marriage. She married a man named Ratan Kumar in the year 2000 but this marriage did not last long.

It is said that Radhika's father did not want his daughter to marry HD Kumaraswamy. But Radhika went against him and got married. Both of them had kept their marriage a secret for a long time. Her father was quite shocked by the news of his daughter's marriage to the former Karnataka CM.

You will be surprised to know that Radhika is a complete flop in the film industry as an actress, but her name is quite famous in the world of business. It is said that after marrying the CM of Karnataka, she became the owner of crores of rupees. According to media reports, Radhika's net worth is Rs 124 crore while her husband HD Kumaraswamy has assets worth Rs Rs 181 crore.