Meet India's richest actress, debut film was disaster, worked in 19 flop films, gave hit film after 4 years, net worth..

Alia Bhatt, who charges Rs 9 to 10 crore for a film, is the third richest actress in Bollywood in terms of net worth. She launched the clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma, which did a turnover of Rs 150 crore in a year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

Many Bollywood actresses have earned a name for themselves over the years and have also accumulated a lot of wealth, thanks to their commitment to their job. But, do you know who is Bollywood's richest actress? Let us tell you. First of all, let us talk about Deepika Padukone, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. Deepika charges Rs 25 to 30 crores for one film. Most of her earnings come from advertisements and currently, she has advertisements for big companies like Asian Paints, Lloyd, Jaguar, Jio, L'Oreal, Tanishq, and Coca-Cola. Apart from this, she is also the owner of beauty product company 82E. Deepika's total net worth is around Rs 500 crore and she ranks 4th in Bollywood's richest actresses list. 

Talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, she is the second richest actress in Bollywood. Apart from earning from films and advertisements, Priyanka also owns beauty product company Anomaly, clothing company Perfect Moment, the restaurant Sona in New York, and a production company called Purple Pictures. She has also invested in many startups. At present, Priyanka's total net worth is around Rs 600 crore.

Alia Bhatt, who charges Rs 9 to 10 crore for a film, is the third richest actress in Bollywood in terms of net worth. She launched the clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma, which did a turnover of Rs 150 crore in a year. Apart from this, there is also a production house named Eternal Sunshine. Alia also does advertisements for companies like Duroflex, avar, Cadbury, Kwality Walls, Cornetto, and Frooti. Her net worth is around Rs 550 crore.

Kareena Kapoor Khan comes in the fifth position in terms of earnings. Kareena charges Rs 10 crore for a film and Rs 6 crore for an advertisement. She also earns money from stage shows and radio shows. Kareena's total net worth is Rs 485 crore.

Katrina Kaif, who is ranked 6th in earnings, charges around Rs 7-8 crore for a film. Katrina also charges around Rs 7 crore for advertisements. Her beauty product brand Kay Beauty does a business of about Rs 100 crore annually. Her total net worth is around Rs 264 crore.

If we talk about the highest earnings in Bollywood, then the name of an actress comes in it, who has been away from films for a long time. In fact, even today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the actress who rules the entire Bollywood in terms of net worth. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who charges Rs 10 crore for films and Rs 7 to 8 crore for advertisements, has assets worth around Rs 800 crore. 

If we talk about the top 10 list in terms of earnings, then Anushka Sharma is in the 7th position whose net worth is Rs 255 crore. After this is Madhuri Dixit Nene who has a net worth of around Rs 250 crores. In this list, Kajol is in 9th position with a net worth of Rs 235 crores while Rani Mukerji's name comes at 10th position. She has assets worth about Rs 206 crore.

