Meet Hrithik Roshan's fitness trainer Kris Gethin with net worth of Rs 170 crore, who owns chain of gyms

Kris Gethin with Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is known as the 'Greek God of Bollywood.' Apart from his acting and dancing talent, his impressive physique has inspired millions of fans throughout his career. Hrithik has been regarded as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. But even the actor needed the guidance of an expert so that he would be able to push his boundaries and attain higher goals. There have been times when Hrithik felt discouraged and even depressed. At that time, one person helped him to keep punching, his fitness trainer- the transformation expert Kris Gethin.

Where does Kris Gethin hail from?

Kris was born and brought up in Wales. Kris hails from a family background of farmers. Many of his family members are still farming. Kris wasn't inclined toward bodybuilding initially. As per the report of Greatest Physiques, Kris met with an accident at motocross, and doctors told him that he won't be able to ride the motorcycle. That's when he decided to change his fate by gyming. Today, Kris says, "I am a person who lives and breathes fitness.”

Kris and Hrithik's bond

Hrithik Roshan stopped exercising as he was preparing to play the character of a paraplegic person in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzarrish (2010). After that, Hrithik had to start prepping for Krrish 3, and that's when Hrithik met Kris Gethin. The two professionals started their journey in 2011, and in 10 weeks, Kris helped Hrithik to get back in shape. It's been over 12 years, and Kris is closely associated with Hrithik Roshan. The War actor is Kris' permanent client, and the trainer comes to India for weeks to train him.

Kris' hard work on Hrithik's physique made him a famous fitness expert. Gethin also helped John Abraham, Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu to transform their physique for good.

Kris Gethin's net worth

As per the 2022 media report of The Personage, Kris Gethin's net worth is Rs 170 crores ($25 million). The Economics Times claimed Kris charges Rs 7 lakhs to 30 lakhs per month for personalised fitness training.

Kris Gethin chain of gyms

The Kris Gethin Gyms is a premium, popular fitness centre franchise, and it is spread across India. Kris Gethin Gyms have centres in 11 states including, Mumbai, Mohali, Raipur, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

