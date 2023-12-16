Meet child actor who was rejected at 4, worked in Aamir Khan, Salman Khan films, played junior Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Meet the child actor who played junior Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster Animal

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal hit the theatres on December 1. The film opened to a thunderous response from the audience and the performances of all the actors were well appreciated. Other than Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ranbir, another actor who wooed fans with his performance in Ahmad Ibn Umar.

Ahmad Ibn Umar is the child actor who effortlessly played the role of junior Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. His performance in the film is also being widely praised.

Who is Ahmad Ibn Umar?

Ahmad Ibn Umar is a Kashmiri boy hailing from Zaldagar area of Downtown Srinagar. His father is a businessman and his mother, is a homemaker. He started working at a very young and shined his way into Bollywood. According to reports, he started giving auditions at the tender of 4 and faced many rejections. However, he finally made his debut at the age of 6 in the Salman Khan-backed film Notebook. He featured as young Captain Kabir Kaul in the film drama film released in 2019. After that, he worked on a music video titled Bas Ek Tera Main Hoke and also featured in various TV commercials. He then worked in Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chadha.

In Laal Singh Chadha, the actor played the role of young Aamir Khan and reportedly, for him to be selected for the role, Ahmad had to undergo a lot of training, and did several workshops. Though the film failed to perform well at the box office, Ahmad’s performance gained him recognition.

He is now seen as the cute, green-eyed junior Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) in Animal. The film has now become one of the highest-grossing Indian films and has collected over Rs 700 crore at the box office. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor along with others in key roles. The revenge drama is receiving immense love from the audience worldwide.