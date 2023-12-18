Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet CEO who was allegedly fired from his job over Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

CEO Ravinder Bhakar has been allegedly fired from his job for giving a censor certificate to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

The Censor Board of Film Certification CEO Ravinder Bhakar has found himself in the middle of controversies after being removed from his position which is now given to Smita Vats Sharma.

Earlier, South actor Vishal levied some serious corruption charges against  Ravinder Bhakar before the release of his film Mark Antony. Now, as per Times report, a new source informed that the CEO has been fired over Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The portal’s source stated, “Questions are being raised as to how a film so steeped in violence and abuse and so unapologetically misogynistic could be allowed a censor certificate. Animal breaks many guidelines of censorship. Giving an A certificate and not cutting those objectionable scenes of violence, especially against women, is now raging a controversy in the nation and within the I&B ministry.”

Earlier, actor Vishal made shocking claim of being scammed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) office, in Mumbai. The Hindi version of the actor's latest film, Mark Antony, was released in North India on September 28. The actor has claimed that he had to pay Rs 6.5 lakhs to a mediator to get the censor certificate for the dubbed version.

Vishal uploaded a video on his social media handles on September 28 and narrated how he was left with no choice, but to make two transactions to get the screening and certificate. In the video, he also requested Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the culprits. The actor even disclosed the details of the transaction in the caption with the name of the account holders.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has divided the audiences. While one half can't stop raving about Ranbir's performance and how Sandeep has showcased a compelling revenge saga, the other half is calling the film out for its misogyny, toxic masculinity, and excessive violence.

