Meet Bollywood's richest man, once used to make and sell toothbrushes, one decision changed his life, his net worth is..

Veteran Bollywood stars have a lot of money, among which the names of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan are at the top, but the producer of the film 'Sam Bahadur' is much richer than them.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 08:15 AM IST

Superstars like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn today charge more than Rs 100 crore for a film, yet their net worth is not more than that of Shah Rukh Khan, who is counted among the richest personalities of Bollywood, but there is a person much richer than him. This man has produced dozens of films including Vicky Kaushal's recent film 'Sam Bahadur'. In his early days, he also used to make toothbrushes. One of his decisions made him the richest person in Bollywood, whose net worth today is said to be Rs 12800 crore.

Veteran Bollywood stars have a lot of money, among which the names of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan are at the top, but the producer of the film 'Sam Bahadur' is much richer than them. We are talking about Ronnie Screwvala, who has explored all the business possibilities inherent in the Indian film industry.

Ronnie Screwvala started his career as an entrepreneur. He initially established a toothbrush manufacturing company. In the year 1981, he entered the entertainment world.

When there was only Doordarshan in the name of entertainment in India, Ronnie Screwvala started cable TV, which changed the cinema world forever.

Ronnie Screwvala founded UTV Software Communication in 1990, which later emerged as a big company, which also includes film studios and game studios. Disney had a major stake in UTV, which it sold for $1.4 billion in 2012.

Ronnie Screwvala then started a company called RSVP, which produces its own scripts, and screenplays, and produces films and shows in partnership with directors. Apart from this, he, along with his wife Zarina, is helping the people living in the villages of India to get out of poverty through their organisation 'The Swadesh Foundation'.

Ronnie Screwvala has made a place in the list of Time Magazine's 100 most influential personalities in the year 2009. According to media reports, he is the richest person in Bollywood, whose net worth is Rs 12800 crore.

READ | Meet star kid who once took care of Jackie Shroff's shoes, clothes on set, now charges over Rs 100 crore, net worth is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

