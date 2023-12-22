Headlines

The Silent Threat: The Growing Heart Health Crises in India

'Mujhe kabhi waqt he nahi mila': Amrita Pritam's partner, artist and poet Imroz passes away at 97

Lava Storm 5G with 8GB RAM, 50MP camera launched in India: Price, specs and more

'Weaponizing disturbances as political strategy': VP Dhankhar hits out at opposition MPs

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, lives simple life, their wedding was kept secret, she is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Mujhe kabhi waqt he nahi mila': Amrita Pritam's partner, artist and poet Imroz passes away at 97

Lava Storm 5G with 8GB RAM, 50MP camera launched in India: Price, specs and more

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, lives simple life, their wedding was kept secret, she is from...

8 priciest beds in the world

Wildlife wonders in winter hibernation

Top 10 sweet potato producing states in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, lives simple life, their wedding was kept secret, she is from...

Meet Bollywood actress who was a superstar, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, one film ruined her career, she is..

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, became star overnight, got TB, now lives in chawl and runs...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Bollywood actress who was a superstar, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, one film ruined her career, she is..

Manisha Koirala has received mighty praise for her acting in films like 'Bombay' (1995), 'Indian' (1996), and 'Mudhalvan' (1999). She also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se', whose songs were blockbusters.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the film industry, some stars achieve success very soon, while others have to struggle for a long time to even make a debut on the silver screen. However, the struggle is the same for everyone, even if they belong to a royal family. Today, we will be talking about an actress who was one of the most beautiful and successful heroines of her time. There were many ups and downs in her life but she did not lose courage and faced every difficulty. This actress was also famous in South cinema but after the release of one film, her career was ruined in the South. The interesting thing is that the same film that ruined the actress's South career, 2 decades later, became a hit.

We are talking about Manisha Koirala who was one of the most sought-after actresses not only in the Hindi film industry but also in South cinema. She has received mighty praise for her acting in films like 'Bombay' (1995), 'Indian' (1996), and 'Mudhalvan' (1999). She also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se', whose songs were blockbusters.

Manisha's acting was much liked in the South during her time and she had a good fan following. However, she was mainly associated with Hindi cinema, and even now she remains active in supporting roles on screen. Manisha made her screen debut with the Nepali film 'Pheri Bhetaula' and after that, she entered the Hindi movie 'Saudagar' as a lead. For this, she received the Best Female Debut Actress award. After making her Bollywood debut in 1991 with the film 'Saudagar', Manisha Koirala worked in many popular Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, and other language films. 

Manisha Koirala impressed millions of people with her acting in the film 'Bombay'. In this film, she was seen with Arvind Swamy and was also awarded the Best Actress at the South Filmfare Awards. She received the Best Actress award for 'Khamoshi: The Musical' as well. 

Manisha had worked in Rajinikanth's 'Baba' in 2002, which she had also mentioned in her interview. This is the film when Manisha's career in South cinema got ruined after the film proved to be a flop. Manisha had talked about this phase of her life in a conversation with the O2 YouTube channel.

Manisha said that 'Baba' was her last big Tamil film. She said that it was a big disaster and flopped at the box office. According to Manisha, there were a lot of expectations from 'Baba', but after it flopped at the box office, she stopped getting offers from South Indian cinema.

Manisha Koirala said, "Baba was probably my last big Tamil film. It flopped so badly in those days and was a big disaster. There were a lot of expectations from the film and when it flopped, I felt that my career in South films was completely over, and in a way, it happened."

Manisha Koirala was last seen in Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada'. The actress will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi'. 

READ | Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, became star overnight, got TB, now lives in chawl and runs...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Koi nahi lega toh...': MS Dhoni's promise to father of Gujarat Titans' INR 3.60 crore buy

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, lives simple life, their wedding was kept secret, she is from...

Meet only Indian batter to score 100 on ODI debut, not Kohli, Tendulkar, Dhoni, Sehwag, his wife is daughter of...

Meet man who leads Rs 92357 crore company as MD, son of billionaire with Rs 27470 crore net worth

Why does COVID-19 strain mutate from time-to-time? Know how dangerous is JN.1 variant

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE