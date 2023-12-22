Meet Bollywood actress who was a superstar, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, one film ruined her career, she is..

Manisha Koirala has received mighty praise for her acting in films like 'Bombay' (1995), 'Indian' (1996), and 'Mudhalvan' (1999). She also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se', whose songs were blockbusters.

In the film industry, some stars achieve success very soon, while others have to struggle for a long time to even make a debut on the silver screen. However, the struggle is the same for everyone, even if they belong to a royal family. Today, we will be talking about an actress who was one of the most beautiful and successful heroines of her time. There were many ups and downs in her life but she did not lose courage and faced every difficulty. This actress was also famous in South cinema but after the release of one film, her career was ruined in the South. The interesting thing is that the same film that ruined the actress's South career, 2 decades later, became a hit.

We are talking about Manisha Koirala who was one of the most sought-after actresses not only in the Hindi film industry but also in South cinema. She has received mighty praise for her acting in films like 'Bombay' (1995), 'Indian' (1996), and 'Mudhalvan' (1999). She also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se', whose songs were blockbusters.

Manisha's acting was much liked in the South during her time and she had a good fan following. However, she was mainly associated with Hindi cinema, and even now she remains active in supporting roles on screen. Manisha made her screen debut with the Nepali film 'Pheri Bhetaula' and after that, she entered the Hindi movie 'Saudagar' as a lead. For this, she received the Best Female Debut Actress award. After making her Bollywood debut in 1991 with the film 'Saudagar', Manisha Koirala worked in many popular Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, and other language films.

Manisha Koirala impressed millions of people with her acting in the film 'Bombay'. In this film, she was seen with Arvind Swamy and was also awarded the Best Actress at the South Filmfare Awards. She received the Best Actress award for 'Khamoshi: The Musical' as well.

Manisha had worked in Rajinikanth's 'Baba' in 2002, which she had also mentioned in her interview. This is the film when Manisha's career in South cinema got ruined after the film proved to be a flop. Manisha had talked about this phase of her life in a conversation with the O2 YouTube channel.

Manisha said that 'Baba' was her last big Tamil film. She said that it was a big disaster and flopped at the box office. According to Manisha, there were a lot of expectations from 'Baba', but after it flopped at the box office, she stopped getting offers from South Indian cinema.

Manisha Koirala said, "Baba was probably my last big Tamil film. It flopped so badly in those days and was a big disaster. There were a lot of expectations from the film and when it flopped, I felt that my career in South films was completely over, and in a way, it happened."

Manisha Koirala was last seen in Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada'. The actress will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi'.

READ | Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, became star overnight, got TB, now lives in chawl and runs...