Meet Bollywood actress who made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan, had affair with Leander Paes, face got damaged in...

Mahima Chaudhary is all set to make a roaring comeback to the silver screen with Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency. She will play the role of writer Pupul Jayakar, a close friend of India's first Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The little girl you see in the photo attached above was one of the most popular actresses in the film industry at one time. The actress started her career with Shah Rukh Khan's film Pardes in 1997 but later she suffered a major setback in her career due to a fatal accident. After this accident, her career came to a permanent halt. The actress also changed her name for her first film and had an affair with Leander Paes.

For the unversed, her struggles did not end there. The actress also faced a cancer battle and fought a challenging divorce.

We think by now you might have recognised who we are talking about. The actress is none other than Mahima Chaudhary.

Mahima Chaudhary is said to be the discovery of director Subhash Ghai. Mahima Chaudhary had given 3000 auditions before debuting in Bollywood. But, she got her first film when she changed her name.

It was Subhash Ghai who was looking for a face starting with the letter 'M' for the film Pardes. Then, Mahima Chaudhary changed her name from Ritu Chaudhary to Mahima Chaudhary.

After this, in her short career, Mahima Chaudhary made a name for herself with films such as Daag The Fire, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi, Dhadkan, and Khiladi 420.

Mahima Chaudhary's accident

Those days, Mahima Chaudhary was busy shooting for the film Dil Kya Kare. One day, while driving her car on the set, she had a massive collision with a truck. She was badly injured in this accident and about 67 glass pieces got stuck in her face.

