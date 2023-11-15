Headlines

US, UK imposes 3rd round of sanctions on individuals, entities supporting Hamas

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

Grab the best deals on anime hoodies, get up to 50% off

Abdul Razzaq issues public apology following controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

What is an Airline ticket scam and how does it work? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

Grab the best deals on anime hoodies, get up to 50% off

Abdul Razzaq issues public apology following controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

7 haunted railway stations in India

6 health benefits of palm juice

Salman Khan's highest opening day collections

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Who is Hania Aamir? Know why fans are calling her Pakistan's Anushka Sharma at World Cup, what's her link to Babar Azam

Meet Bollywood actress who made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan, had affair with Leander Paes, face got damaged in...

Zoya Akhtar slammed for saying media is responsible for nepotism, netizens say 'she is gaslighting the audience'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Bollywood actress who made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan, had affair with Leander Paes, face got damaged in...

Mahima Chaudhary is all set to make a roaring comeback to the silver screen with Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency. She will play the role of writer Pupul Jayakar, a close friend of India's first Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The little girl you see in the photo attached above was one of the most popular actresses in the film industry at one time. The actress started her career with Shah Rukh Khan's film Pardes in 1997 but later she suffered a major setback in her career due to a fatal accident. After this accident, her career came to a permanent halt. The actress also changed her name for her first film and had an affair with Leander Paes. 

For the unversed, her struggles did not end there. The actress also faced a cancer battle and fought a challenging divorce. 

We think by now you might have recognised who we are talking about. The actress is none other than Mahima Chaudhary. 

Mahima Chaudhary is said to be the discovery of director Subhash Ghai. Mahima Chaudhary had given 3000 auditions before debuting in Bollywood. But, she got her first film when she changed her name. 

It was Subhash Ghai who was looking for a face starting with the letter 'M' for the film Pardes. Then, Mahima Chaudhary changed her name from Ritu Chaudhary to Mahima Chaudhary. 

After this, in her short career, Mahima Chaudhary made a name for herself with films such as Daag The Fire, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi, Dhadkan, and Khiladi 420.

Mahima Chaudhary's accident 

Those days, Mahima Chaudhary was busy shooting for the film Dil Kya Kare. One day, while driving her car on the set, she had a massive collision with a truck. She was badly injured in this accident and about 67 glass pieces got stuck in her face.

However, after being away for a long time, Mahima Chaudhary is all set to make a roaring comeback to the silver screen with Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency. She will play the role of writer Pupul Jayakar, a close friend of India's first Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 

READ | Bollywood actresses who quit acting after marriage

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: What will Uttarkashi tunnel collapse rescue team plan to do next as initial strategy fails?

India is fastest growing large economy today: Jaishankar as he arrives in London on 4-day UK trip

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Meet the richest candidate who has assets worth Rs 600 crore

Apurva movie review: Tara Sutaria's film tries hard to be Anushka Sharma's NH10, but fails due to predictable writing

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE