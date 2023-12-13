Meet actress who Sanjay Dutt fell in love with, she quit acting to marry one of India's richest man, her husband is...

Today, we will tell you about Tina Ambani's film 'Rocky which was also Sanjay Dutt's debut film. This film, released in the year 1981, was directed by Sunil Dutt. It is said that there was a lot of crowd during the shooting of this film, due to which the star cast had to face a lot of trouble.

Many actresses left the film industry after their marriage to focus on their families. However, nowadays heroines are seen managing both their family and career. But there are some yesteryear actresses, who left the world of acting and chose family. Seen in one of these pictures is this actress, famous in the 70s and 80s, who is known for her films 'Soutan', 'Rocky',' Karz', 'Baton Baton Mein', 'Yeh Vaada Raha' and 'Des Pardes'.

Yes, we are talking about actress Tina Munim alias Tina Ambani, who is the daughter-in-law of India's billionaire Ambani family. Tina is Anil Ambani's wife, who is Mukesh Ambani's younger brother. They got married in 1991. They have two children Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani.

Today, we will tell you about Tina Ambani's film 'Rocky which was also Sanjay Dutt's debut film. This film, released in the year 1981, was directed by Sunil Dutt. It is said that there was a lot of crowd during the shooting of this film, due to which the star cast had to face a lot of trouble.

Amid this, during that time, a person from the crowd commented on Tina Munim, due to which Sanjay Dutt got angry and tore all his clothes. Though Tina Munim and Sanjay Dutt never spoke about their equation, some years after 'Rocky' released, while speaking to Stardust Magazine, Sanjay Dutt revealed how Tina became the most important person in his life after his mother passed away.

“I am an emotionally weak man. I have always needed a strong influence over me. My mother was that influence. After her death, Tina has taken her place. She dominates my life, yes, but I have not allowed her to have any say in my career. Tina has never tried to stop me from working with any of her rivals."

Unfortunately, despite having such remarkable chemistry with one another, Tina Munim and Sanjay Dutt's years of dating were short-lived and Tina reportedly broke up with Sanjay due to his revived drug and alcoholic habits.

Tina Ambani, born on February 11, 1957, is 66 years old. Her looks may have completely changed over the years, however, loyal fans of the actress still appreciate her beauty. Tina Ambani is now happily married and away from the film world but is often seen hanging out with friends from the industry.

READ | Details of Shloka Mehta's super expensive romantic lehenga that created a stir at Isha Ambani's reception