Meet actress who worked in only 7 films, made debut with Dev Anand, married a superstar, died after 9 years due to...

Richa Sharma met Sanjay Dutt at Sea Rock Hotel while attending a disco with her sister Enna, Dev Anand's daughter, and Bunty Behl. Her red glittery earrings had caught his eye.

Becoming Dev Anand's heroine was a very special thing for any actress. In such a situation, if you get a chance to work with this megastar in your very first film, then what can you say? Richa Sharma got this special opportunity. She did five films in her three-year-long acting career. 'Aag Hi Aag', released in 1987, was the last film of Richa's acting career. In the same year, Richa Sharma married a Bollywood actor and became Richa Sharma Dutt.

In 1978, Dev Anand reached New York to release his film 'Des Pardes', which Richa came to see with her family. During this time, Richa got a chance to meet Dev Anand and expressed her desire to act in films. At the time, Richa was just 14 years old and Dev Anand asked her to first complete her studies. He also gave his number to Richa and remained in constant touch with her. In 1985, he signed Richa for 'Hum Naujawan'. After this, Richa worked in 'Anubhav' and 'Insaaf Ki Awaaz' in 1986. In 1987, Richa's two more films 'Sadak Chhap' and 'Aag Hi Aag' were released.

In 1987, Richa Sharma married Sanjay Dutt in New York and had a daughter Trishala in 1988. Later, there was a rift in the relationship between Sanjay and Richa and both started living separately. Sanjay Dutt's growing closeness with Madhuri Dixit is considered to be the reason for this.

Richa Sharma passed away on December 10, 1996, after succumbing to brain cancer.

