Meet actress who worked in only 7 films, made debut with Dev Anand, married a superstar, died after 9 years due to...

Headlines

Apple iPhone 13 gets Rs 39500 off in Flipkart Winter Sale, available at just Rs…

First pan-India film starred cinema legend, was big hit in 8 languages; not Baahubali, Enthiran, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas in India, shares 'happy holidays' photos from Rajasthan

Ankita Lokhande reveals this film of Sushant Singh Rajput made her cry, late actor promised her 'main kabhi nahi...'

India's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, earned just Rs 8 crore with three superstars, maker went bankrupt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 13 gets Rs 39500 off in Flipkart Winter Sale, available at just Rs…

First pan-India film starred cinema legend, was big hit in 8 languages; not Baahubali, Enthiran, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas in India, shares 'happy holidays' photos from Rajasthan

Countries that have renamed themselves

9 vegetarian foods that have more calcium than milk

Teams with maximum triple 100s in Test cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Dua Lipa celebrates Christmas in India, shares 'happy holidays' photos from Rajasthan

First pan-India film starred cinema legend, was big hit in 8 languages; not Baahubali, Enthiran, Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

India's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, earned just Rs 8 crore with three superstars, maker went bankrupt

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who worked in only 7 films, made debut with Dev Anand, married a superstar, died after 9 years due to...

Richa Sharma met Sanjay Dutt at Sea Rock Hotel while attending a disco with her sister Enna, Dev Anand's daughter, and Bunty Behl. Her red glittery earrings had caught his eye.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Becoming Dev Anand's heroine was a very special thing for any actress. In such a situation, if you get a chance to work with this megastar in your very first film, then what can you say? Richa Sharma got this special opportunity. She did five films in her three-year-long acting career. 'Aag Hi Aag', released in 1987, was the last film of Richa's acting career. In the same year, Richa Sharma married a Bollywood actor and became Richa Sharma Dutt.

In 1978, Dev Anand reached New York to release his film 'Des Pardes', which Richa came to see with her family. During this time, Richa got a chance to meet Dev Anand and expressed her desire to act in films. At the time, Richa was just 14 years old and Dev Anand asked her to first complete her studies. He also gave his number to Richa and remained in constant touch with her. In 1985, he signed Richa for 'Hum Naujawan'. After this, Richa worked in 'Anubhav' and 'Insaaf Ki Awaaz' in 1986. In 1987, Richa's two more films 'Sadak Chhap' and 'Aag Hi Aag' were released.

Richa Sharma met Sanjay Dutt at Sea Rock Hotel while attending a disco with her sister Enna, Dev Anand's daughter, and Bunty Behl. Her red glittery earrings had caught his eye.

In 1987, Richa Sharma married Sanjay Dutt in New York and had a daughter Trishala in 1988. Later, there was a rift in the relationship between Sanjay and Richa and both started living separately. Sanjay Dutt's growing closeness with Madhuri Dixit is considered to be the reason for this.

Richa Sharma passed away on December 10, 1996, after succumbing to brain cancer.

READ | Meet actor who has given 7 blockbusters in a row, earned Rs 2100 crore, not SRK, Rajinikanth, Salman, Prabhas, Akshay

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli set to break this record of Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid in IND vs SA Test series

Aishwarya comments on Munawar-Mannara's relationship, calls Ankita undeserving to win Bigg Boss: 'Bas apne pati ke...'

Grounded plane with 275 Indians leaves France, to reach Mumbai tomorrow

England appoint West Indies legend as assistant coach for T20 World Cup 2024

Watch: Nora Fatehi looks unrecognisable in her first audition video, netizens say 'she was completely...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE