Twitter
Headlines

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Finance Bill 2024, Lok Sabha to discuss Interim Budget

'Barbaad kar diya': Malvi Malhotra accuses Vikram Bhatt of non-payment of dues, Krishna Bhatt reacts

Meet man with over Rs 1700 crore net worth, made one of Bollywood's most expensive films ever, the film is...

Uniform Civil Code bill to be presented in Uttarakhand assembly today: Key points to know

ED raids at Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, AAP leaders' residences

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man with over Rs 1700 crore net worth, made one of Bollywood's most expensive films ever, the film is...

Meet man, turned WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore firm, failing to pay salaries, got Rs 16000000000 from Mukesh Ambani

IND vs ENG: England team to leave India after loss in 2nd Test, reason is...

Indian billionaires who are college dropouts

Most Test runs in each batting position for India

Effects of drinking less water in winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Meet actress who fell in love with actor, didn't marry him, became mother to his 2 daughters, one is superstar, she is..

Meet Bollywood's richest man, once used to make and sell toothbrushes, one decision changed his life, his net worth is..

Meet star kid who once took care of Jackie Shroff's shoes, clothes on set, now charges over Rs 100 crore, net worth is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who fell in love with actor, didn't marry him, became mother to his 2 daughters, one is superstar, she is..

When Pushpavalli was cast in the lead role in 'Miss Malini' with new actor Gemini Ganesan, she fell in love with him and they entered into a relationship, even though both of them were married to other people.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are many actresses in the Hindi film industry like Hema Malini, Vyjayanthimala, Jaya Prada, and Sridevi who all worked in South cinema before entering Bollywood. Rekha is one of those actresses. Her mother was also an actress who fell in love with a twice-married South cinema superstar, whom she did not marry, but became the mother of his two daughters.

Rekha is the daughter of South actress Pushpavalli who was seen in both Tamil and Telugu films. She rose to fame by playing the character of Sita in 'Sampoorna Ramayanam'. The film was released in 1936 and for this, Pushpavalli received Rs 300 as a fee. 

Pushpavalli's biggest hit was the Telugu film 'Bala Nagamma' (1942) in which she was seen in a supporting role. Pushpavalli then worked in 'Miss Malini' where she played the lead role and received critical acclaim. The film, however, flopped at the box office. 

Rekha's mother was more in the headlines for her personal life, throughout her life than her films. Pushpavalli got married in 1940 but in 1946, six years after her wedding, Pushpavalli's life turned sour and she started living separately from her husband.

When Pushpavalli was cast in the lead role in 'Miss Malini' with new actor Gemini Ganesan, she fell in love with him and they entered into a relationship, even though both of them were married to other people.

Gemini Ganesan never married Pushpavalli but Rekha's mother spent her entire life as his girlfriend. Pushpavalli and Ganesan had two daughters. The elder one is Bollywood superstar Rekha and the younger one is Radha, who worked in Tamil movies before marrying and moving to the United States.

Rekha's mother Pushpavalli passed away in the year 1991. Pushpavalli always wanted Rekha to work in films like her. 

Fulfilling her mother's wishes, Rekha made her debut with the Telugu film 'Rangula Ratnam' when she was only 12 years old. At the age of 15, she worked in her first Bollywood film 'Anjaana Safar', whose name was later changed to 'Do Shikaari'.

Like Pushpavalli, her daughter Rekha's life was also full of turmoil. The first marriage of both of them was unsuccessful. However, in her professional life, Rekha went on to become a much bigger film star than her mother ever was. She is very famous, but even at the age of 69, she lives alone.

READ | Meet Bollywood's richest man, once used to make and sell toothbrushes, one decision changed his life, his net worth is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CBSE Admit Card 2024: Know when, where to download CBSE class 10th, 12th admit cards online

Lal Salaam trailer: Rajinikanth’s Moideen bhai bats for communal harmony in Aishwarya’s sports drama

Maldives' two main opposition parties to boycott presidential statement by Muizzu on Feb 5

Meet woman who was married at 16, faced domestic abuse, left home with kids, cracked UPSC in 1st try to become IAS at 24

Mukesh Ambani overtakes Ratan Tata, Adani, Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, becomes highest placed Indian, No. 2 globally in…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE