Meet actress who fell in love with actor, didn't marry him, became mother to his 2 daughters, one is superstar, she is..

When Pushpavalli was cast in the lead role in 'Miss Malini' with new actor Gemini Ganesan, she fell in love with him and they entered into a relationship, even though both of them were married to other people.

There are many actresses in the Hindi film industry like Hema Malini, Vyjayanthimala, Jaya Prada, and Sridevi who all worked in South cinema before entering Bollywood. Rekha is one of those actresses. Her mother was also an actress who fell in love with a twice-married South cinema superstar, whom she did not marry, but became the mother of his two daughters.

Rekha is the daughter of South actress Pushpavalli who was seen in both Tamil and Telugu films. She rose to fame by playing the character of Sita in 'Sampoorna Ramayanam'. The film was released in 1936 and for this, Pushpavalli received Rs 300 as a fee.

Pushpavalli's biggest hit was the Telugu film 'Bala Nagamma' (1942) in which she was seen in a supporting role. Pushpavalli then worked in 'Miss Malini' where she played the lead role and received critical acclaim. The film, however, flopped at the box office.

Rekha's mother was more in the headlines for her personal life, throughout her life than her films. Pushpavalli got married in 1940 but in 1946, six years after her wedding, Pushpavalli's life turned sour and she started living separately from her husband.

Gemini Ganesan never married Pushpavalli but Rekha's mother spent her entire life as his girlfriend. Pushpavalli and Ganesan had two daughters. The elder one is Bollywood superstar Rekha and the younger one is Radha, who worked in Tamil movies before marrying and moving to the United States.

Rekha's mother Pushpavalli passed away in the year 1991. Pushpavalli always wanted Rekha to work in films like her.

Fulfilling her mother's wishes, Rekha made her debut with the Telugu film 'Rangula Ratnam' when she was only 12 years old. At the age of 15, she worked in her first Bollywood film 'Anjaana Safar', whose name was later changed to 'Do Shikaari'.

Like Pushpavalli, her daughter Rekha's life was also full of turmoil. The first marriage of both of them was unsuccessful. However, in her professional life, Rekha went on to become a much bigger film star than her mother ever was. She is very famous, but even at the age of 69, she lives alone.

