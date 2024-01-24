Meet actress who was once a superstar, career got ruined after affair with married actor, where is she now?

Twitter
Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what's inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

Bollywood

Meet actress who was once a superstar, career got ruined after affair with married actor, where is she now?

Nikita Thukral has worked in dozens of films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada and people also liked her acting. However, her career was ruined due to an affair with a married hero.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

There have been many such stars in the Indian film industry who quickly achieved their dreams and became successful but soon they lost their stardom due to professional or personal reasons. Today, we will talk about a South actress who was born in a Hindu Punjabi family and was brought up in Mumbai. She did her M.A. in Economics from Kishinchand Chellaram College, Mumbai. She was spotted by producer D Ramanaidu while dining at a hotel in Juhu after which he offered her a role in his upcoming film 'Hai' (2002). The actress soon became active in the film world but now she is missing from the silver screen. Her career was completely ruined after she fell in love with a married man. 

While on one hand, actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kajal Aggarwal are ruling the South film industry, there are actresses, as beautiful as them, who lost out on a bright future due to their mistakes. Today, we will be talking about popular South actress Nikita Thukral. 

After appearing in 'Hai', Nikita Thukral starred opposite Fahad Fazil in the film 'Kaiyethum Doorath'. The Malayalam film was not a box-office success. She later did additional roles in Tamil and Telugu films like 'Kurumbu' and 'Sambaram'. In 2005, she entered Kannada cinema. Nikita Thukral then returned to star in a Tamil film and featured in Venkat Prabhu's film 'Saroja'. Her appearance in the song "Kodana Kodi" was also appreciated by the fans. Nikita has been a popular face of the South film industry and has also worked in the TV industry. 

Nikita Thukral has worked in dozens of films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada and people also liked her acting. However, her career was ruined due to an affair with a married hero.

Nikita Thukral had an affair with Kannada star Darshan and both of them fell in love while working on screen. But, Darshan was already married and the news of their relationship spread throughout the Kannada industry, due to which there was a lot of uproar. Later, Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi made many serious allegations against the actress and even registered a case with the police.

Darshan's wife was furious with her husband's affair with Nikita and she accused Darshan of assault and domestic violence. The wife alleged that Darshan even threatened to kill her with a gun. After this, Darshan was arrested by the police and Nikita Thukral was also punished.

After so much uproar in the industry, the Kannada Film Producers Association banned Nikita for three years. The association cited the discord in the family life of her co-star as the reason for banning the actress, for which she received this punishment. Darshan's wife had appealed to the Kannada Film Producers Association for help against her husband's co-star Nikita. Therefore, action was taken against her.

Although this ban was later lifted, by then, Nikita Thukral had become a controversial face in the eyes of directors. It was because of this that she did not get any work and completely disappeared from the screen. 

Later, the actress married businessman Gagandeep Singh Mago in 2017 and retired from the film world. Now, Nikita is the mother of a daughter and is happy with her family.

