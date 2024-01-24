Meet first Indian actor whose film earned Rs 300 crore, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Yash

The first Rs 100 crore film was Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini', which was released in December 2008. People gave a lot of love to this film. It was the first film to earn Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office. Its total box office collection was Rs 114 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, and Rajesh Khanna may have the record of giving superhit films, but these stars who have been ruling Bollywood since the 70s have not been able to break the record of the superstars of the 90s. If you think we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan then you are wrong.

Today there is a lot of talk about the big budget of 'Adipurush'. This film, made for Rs 500 to 600 crores, is in the headlines today. Despite the protests, the film earned more than Rs 300 crore in terms of earnings. But, do you know which is the first Bollywood film, which after earning Rs 300 crore, turned all the calculations of the box office upside down? The makers joined the Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore club, but this was the first time that a film had crossed the Rs 300 crore earning mark and set a record at the box office.

This unique record is registered in the name of Aamir Khan. His first Bollywood film to earn Rs 300 crore was also in a lot of controversies. People's emotions were also attached to this film, but despite the uproar, Aamir Khan's film 'PK' did wonders. Aamir is the first actor whose film made Rs 300 crore at the box office.

Not only this, Aamir is the first actor whose film entered Rs 100 crore and then Rs 200 crore at the box office.

On the other hand, the first Rs 200 crore film was '3 Idiots'. The film '3 Idiots' directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was released in December 2009 and broke all the box office records. This film earned a total of Rs 202.95 crore at the box office. This film by Aamir Khan is also an all-time blockbuster.

You will be surprised to know that Aamir has many records at the box office, one of which no one can even dream of breaking. Aamir's film 'Dangal' is at number one among the highest-grossing Hindi films. The total earning of this film is Rs 2024 crore. Even films like Prabhas' film 'Baahubali' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' have not been able to break this record.

