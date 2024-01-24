Meet IAS officer whose friend is UPSC topper, quit medical studies to clear exam, her AIR is...

IAS officer Artika Shukla dreamed of becoming an IAS officer after she witnessed her brother who had succeded in the 2012 UPSC Civil Services Exam. Gaurav Shukla, IAS officer Artika Shukla's elder brother, passed the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2012. He joined the IAS cadre.

It would not be wrong to say that IAS Tina Dabi is one of the most popular IAS officers in India. Not only she has a great fan following on social media, but IAS Tina Dabi is also one of the most followed IAS officers in India right now. But, today we are going to tell you about IAS officer Tina Dabi's friend IAS officer Artika Shukla, a classmate of the former who secured AIR 4 in the UPSC civil examination.

IAS officer Artika Shukla quit her MD studies to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer and succeeded on her first try. IAS officer Artika Shukla never attended any coaching classes to achieve her dream; instead, she studied her brother's notes and was able to ace one of India's most difficult exams.

IAS officer Artika Shukla received UPSC All India rank 4 in 2015. IAS officer Artika Shukla hails from Gandhinagar, Varanasi. It was also in 2015 that she met Jasmeet Singh, her future husband. Jasmeet Singh achieved the All India Rank 3, in UPSC. At the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, they developed a relationship. In 2017, the two tied the knot in a beautiful wedding, which Tina Dabi also attended.

IAS officer Artika Shukla dreamed of becoming an IAS officer after she witnessed her brother who had succeded in the 2012 UPSC Civil Services Exam. Gaurav Shukla, IAS officer Artika Shukla's elder brother, passed the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2012. He joined the IAS cadre.

In 2014, IAS officer Artika Shukla began preparing for the UPSC exam, and in 2015, she cleared it. IAS officer Artika Shukla never attended any coaching classes; instead, she studied from her brother's notes. IAS officer Artika Shukla's father is a physician. She graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi with an MBBS. IAS officer Artika Shukla had attended St. Jones School in Varanasi. Brajesh Shukla, her father, had worked as an IMA secretary.

IAS officer Artika Shukla's husband Jasmeet Singh got the Rajasthan cadre while she was given the Indian Administrative Service Union Territory cadre. Later, IAS officer Artika Shukla also joined the Rajasthan cadre citing her marriage to Jasmeet Singh.

READ | India's biggest flop actor, debut film was superhit, then gave 40 flop films, still lives luxurious life, married to..