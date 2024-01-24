Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actor, whose debut film was superhit, then gave 40 flop films, still lives luxurious life, married to...

Aftab Shivdasani continued appearing in commercials until the age of 19 when he was offered a lead role in director Ram Gopal Varma's 'Mast' opposite Urmila Matondkar. At the time, he was still studying at H.R. College. This film was a super hit.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 11:15 PM IST

Actor Aftab Shivdasani, famous for films like 'Hungama', 'Grand Masti', 'Great Grand Masti', and 'Kya Kool Hain Hum' is now doing very little work in films. Still, he has property worth crores. 

Aftab Shivdasani was born on June 25, 1978 in Mumbai. Aftab is known for films like 'Masti', and 'Grand Masti'. But, many are unaware that he started his film career as a child artist. At the age of nine, Aftab was first seen in Anil Kapoor's superhit film 'Mr India'.

He also played the child role of Inspector Vijaykumar Srivastav in the 1988 film 'Shahenshah', who would later be played by Amitabh Bachchan for the remainder of the film. 

As a child artist, Aftab Shivdasani also appeared in films like 'Awwal Number', 'ChaalBaaz', and 'Insaniyat'.

Aftab Shivdasani continued appearing in commercials until the age of 19 when he was offered a lead role in director Ram Gopal Varma's 'Mast' opposite Urmila Matondkar. At the time, he was still studying at H.R. College. This film was a super hit. 

Aftab showed the magic of his acting in many films including 'Masti', 'Awara Paagal Deewana', and 'Hungama'. He succeeded in making his special place in multi-starrer comedy films.

However, despite working in multiple films, Aftab failed to win the hearts of the audience. Aftab's career in Bollywood became a flop. He is far away from films now. Besides this, now, he also does not like to come into the limelight. As per a report in Box Office India, Aftab Shivdasani has given a total of 40 flop films in his career so far.

In 2012, he was engaged to Nin Dusanj, a London-based Punjabi who grew up in London and later moved to Hong Kong. In June 2014, he married Nin Dusanj at a private ceremony attended only by both their families. They have a daughter Nevaeh born in 2020.

Let us tell you that even though Aftab does not work in films today, he still lives a luxurious life. He has his own luxurious and fully equipped apartment in Mumbai. Along with this, he also has Audi RS 5 (1.09 crore) and BMW X6 (1.22 crore). According to reports, Aftab earns up to Rs 3 crore annually through his production house and other events. Aftab Shivdasani's net worth is reportedly Rs 51 crores.

