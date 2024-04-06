Twitter
Meet actress, who lived with 9 ‘psychopaths’ in 3 BHK, lived on one egg, bread, now earns Rs 2 crore for 5-minute role

This actress, who now charges Rs 2 crore for 5-minute role, once used to survive only on one egg and bread.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 03:06 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Nora Fatehi
There might be a very few actors who have not struggled during their intial days, before making it big in Bollywood and leading a luxurious life. One of the actresses, who now charges a hefty amount for doing one song in a movie, once came to India with just Rs 5000 in her pocket. 

The actress we are talking about used to live in a 3 bedroom house with 9 people and sometimes didn't even have money to get food and survived on one egg and bread. However, now she leads a luxurious life and has become a household name. She is none other than Nora Fatehi. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi is a Canadian dancer and actress who moved to India to pursue her acting career here. She made her acting debut with the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and later gained popularity with her item songs in Baahubali The Begining, Kick 2, Temper and more. The actress then went on to star in several Hindi films and gave a number of hit songs like O Saaki Saaki from Batla House, Manike from Thank God, Dilbar in Satyamev Jayate and more. 

The actress recently in an interview with Mashbale India recalled her intial struggle days and revealed that she moved to India with just Rs 5000 in her pocket and said, "I came to India with only Rs 5,000 in my pocket. I didn’t even know what 1000 dollars was like." 

She further called her intial struggle days as 'traumatic' and said, "I lived with nine psychopaths in a three BHK apartment where I shared the room with two other girls. During my stay there, I used to think, ‘What have I got myself into?’ I am still traumatised."

The actor-dancer also opened up about the “rough experience” with agencies who paid her meagre salaries and revealed that there was a time when she had to survive on egg and bread. She said, “The agency would deduct a lot of money and pay me meagre salaries. I survived on one egg and bread. It was a rough time. I needed therapy. The struggle was really bad. They would charge you a commission and deduct money for even breathing. Some of the agencies exploit you and there are no laws to protect you." 

Now, the actress has cemented her position in the industry as a dancer and as an actor with her roles in movies like Street Dancer 3D, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Madgaon Express, Bharat and Crakk. The actress now charges Rs 2 crore for a 5-minute song in a movie and leads a luxurious life.

