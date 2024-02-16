Nora Fatehi says 'cycle of same actors getting opportunities repeatedly' must end: 'Audience is complaining' | Exclusive

Nora Fatehi talks about her new fil Crakk, the insider vs. outsider debate in Bollywood, and how the audience has the power to settle it.

Nora Fatehi’s prowess as a dancer has meant that many forget that she started out as an actress in Bollywood, back in 2014 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. But since then, courtesy viral dance numbers in Baahubali, Satyameva Jayate, and many others, she has come to be the dance queen of Bollywood. But now the actress is back to remind viewers that she can do more than just dance on screen. In her upcoming film Crakk, she has a full-fledged role, playing the female lead opposite Vidyut Jammwal. In an exclusive chat with DNA, Nora discusses Crakk, being self-made in this industry, and how the audience can help settle the ‘insider vs. outsider’ debate.

Crakk stars Vidyut Jammwal, a martial artiste-turned-actor, alongside Arjun Rampal, who for years, fought the tag of a ‘model who can’t act’. Alongside them are two actresses from outside India, who did not even know Hindi when they began working in India. That’s as ‘outsider’ as you can get. Commenting on this bunch coming together to make a mainstream action film, Nora says, “It’s a statement and also a source of inspiration because we have billions of people who are watching us every day. Most of them are looking for motivation. We are living proof of that.”

However, Nora adds that the actors also need some support back from the audience. “But just because we have the strength and power to get through these obstacles and make our name, we also need that support from the audience. Otherwise the debate (of insider vs. outsider) will continue on and there will be no answer to that,” she argues.

As the conversation moves to star kids getting opportunities readily that ‘outsiders’ have to fight for, Nora presents herself as an example of the audience’s power. She explains, “I will just give myself as an example. The only reason I am who I am today is the audience. Their support and push has made me, and they really pushed me, via my social media following or the reactions I get. The producers and directors see that and that’s why they work with me, not for any other reason. That should show people that they have so much power. If they support films like Crakk and support star casts like this, directors will have more faith in us. That will break that cycle of the same actors getting opportunities over and over again.”

As she signs off, the actress has a message for movie audiences in India. “The audience is complaining. But you need to realise, you have the power to change it. You gotta make that happen,” says Nora.

Crakk, directed by Aditya Datt, and produced by Vidyut Jammwal’s Action Hero Films, releases in theatres on February 23.