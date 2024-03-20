Twitter
Meet actress whose father was IRS officer, married man with over Rs 1000 crore net worth, hid her marriage, husband is..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 09:17 AM IST

In 1986, the Bollywood industry was introduced to a fresh face who was also an IRS officer's daughter. This actress established herself as one of the leading actresses from the late 1980s through the early 2000s. At the peak of her career, this actress married a man who was a widower. She hid her marriage to him for many years, until she got pregnant with their first child. 

This actress, throughout her career, worked with many superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor, and Govinda. The actress we are talking about today is none other than Juhi Chawla who won the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant and later made her acting debut with a brief appearance in the film 'Sultanat' in 1986.

Juhi Chawla's breakthrough role came when she starred in Aamir Khan's 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' (1988). Juhi Chawla then gave back-to-back superhit films till the early 2000s such as 'Lootere', 'Aaina', 'Darr', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Deewana Mastana', 'Yes Boss', and 'Ishq'. 

Juhi Chawla was born in Ambala in 1967. Her father was an officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). He was a Punjabi while Juhi Chawla's mother was a Gujarati.  

One interesting trivia about Juhi Chawla is that she hid her marriage for a long time from the world and the industry. For close to 6 years after getting married, Juhi Chawla revealed it to the world. The news of Juhi Chawla's marriage ruined her career in films and the fear due to which she hid her marriage ultimately came true. 

A few years back, Juhi Chawla spoke to Rajeev Masand on his show ‘Women We Love‘. When she was asked about her decision to keep her marital status under wraps in the initial days, she said, "At that time, you did not have the internet and you did not have cameras on every phone, so you could do it that way. I was just about established and doing well. That’s the time Jay was serenading me and I was afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there. I wanted to carry on and this seemed the midway."

Juhi Chawla has been married to industrialist Jay Mehta since 1995. It's close to 3 decades now that the couple has been together. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta are parents to two children. A daughter named Jhanvi and a son named Arjun. 

Jay Mehta is one of India’s top businessmen. He runs the multinational company, The Mehta Group which is spread across Africa, India, Canada, and the United States. Jay Mehta's estimated net worth is over Rs 1000 crore. According to the official website of The Mehta Group, the company controls assets of around USD 500 million (Rs 4130 crore).

