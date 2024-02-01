Twitter
Meet actor who worked with Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, now works as security guard, quit acting due to..

Savi Sidhu worked in films like 'Gulaal', 'Patiala House' and, 'Bewakoofiyaan'. But, gradually, he stopped getting work. Sidhu had to run the household and so he was forced to take up the job of a security guard.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 07:50 AM IST

Every day thousands of people come to Mumbai to fulfill their dreams and be successful. While some are able to achieve it, others spend their whole life searching for it. Some people also get an opportunity to work, but then they get lost in oblivion. One of these actors is Savi Sidhu, who worked in Yash Raj Films and Subhash Ghai's films, but one day it became difficult for him to get work.

Seeing the world of glamour, and glitz, most people wish they were actors. With this desire, every day thousands of people pack their bags and reach Mumbai, away from their families. But, making an identity here is not so easy. While making rounds of studios and filmmakers' offices every day, some go back home disappointed and some are successful in finding ways for themselves. There are some people who get work in the industry but not fame. Savi Sidhu is one such actor. Savi worked with actors like Akshay Kumar in the early stages of his career. Appeared in films made under banners like Subhash Ghai and Yash Raj Films. But then, the days changed in such a way that he was forced to work as a security guard.

Savi Sidhu worked in films like 'Gulaal', 'Patiala House' and, 'Bewakoofiyaan'. But, gradually, he stopped getting work. Sidhu had to run the household and tried many ways and a day came when Savi Sidhu, in need of every penny, was forced to take up the job of a security guard.

Sidhu himself expressed his pain and revealed how due to the lack of work in Bollywood, he had to work as a security guard to feed his family.

Sidhu said, in an interview given to Film Companion, that he had met director Anurag Kashyap during his difficult days. Anurag also gave him work in his film 'Paanch', but due to some reasons, this film could not be released. After this, he got a chance to work on the film 'Black Friday'. In the film, he played the role of Commissioner Samra and was well-liked.

Apart from this, Sidhu was also seen in 'Gulaal' directed by Anurag Kashyap. According to Sidhu, apart from Anurag Kashyap, he has also worked with Nikhil Advani.

Savi Sidhu did his schooling in Lucknow and then went to Chandigarh. During this time, he started modeling. After this, he came back to Lucknow and completed his law studies. Along with this, he also remained associated with theatre.

Sidhu's brother got a job in Air India and Sidhu reached Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actor. He started looking for work. In the beginning, there was no dearth of work. He got a lot of offers, but suddenly Sidhu started feeling ill and he kept away from work. However, now, the actor says that he is happy that he is earning money by working and not by begging.

