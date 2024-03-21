Meet actor with only 1 hit in 9 years, worked at phone booth for just Rs 500 a month, is now worth Rs 300 crore

Many Bollywood actors from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, have seen days of struggle before they made it big in the entertainment industry. Another actor who started working at an early age to support his family is now a star entertaining the audience internationally.

The actor we are talking about made a hit debut but after that, he failed to impress the audience with his films. However, he never fails to entertain the audience with his comic timing and melodious voice. He is none other than Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma was born in a Punjabi family in the city of Amritsar in Punjab, India. His father was a head constable in Punjab Police, however, he was diagnosed with cancer in 1997 and died in 2004 at AIIMS in Delhi. After his father's death, Kapil took responsibility for the house and worked at a PCO booth for Rs 500 per month. He also worked at a garment factory to support his family.

He then auditioned for the Laughter Challenge, however, failed the auditions in Punjab but he didn't give up and auditioned again in Delhi where he got selected and later went on to win the competition in 2007. During the same time, her sister's wedding was also planned but the family didn't have enough money to make the arrangements. However, after winning the show, Kapil got Rs 10 lakh as the winning amount after which he called her sister to inform her about the happy news.

He further went on to win Comedy Circus for six seasons in a row and after that, he went on to start his own production company, K9 Productions, before launching his hit show, Comedy Nights With Kapil. The show resulted in Kapil becoming a household name and since then he never looked back. He has interviewed a number of A-listers in Bollywood from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan and others.

In 2015, he finally made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon alongside three actresses and the film turned out to be a box-office success. He then starred in Firangi which failed to impress the audience and even his next film, Zwigato, garnered critical acclaim, the film turned out to be a box-office failure. However, he is the richest Television actor with a reported net worth of Rs 300 crore. He reportedly charges Rs 50 lakhs per film.

Kapil Sharma is now set to make a special appearance in Crew, which also stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 29. Not only this, his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show went off air last year, however, he is now back to entertain the audience with his upcoming show on Netflix which also stars Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and others. The show is titled The Great Indian Kapil Show and is set to stream on Netflix from March 30.

