Kapil Sharma Hosts Spectacular Party For Ed Sheeran At AER, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

The stellar event drew a constellation of A-listers from various spheres of showbiz.

Well-known comedian and TV personality Kapil Sharma curated a night to remember as he handpicked the city's most iconic rooftop venue, AER at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, to host a grand celebration for international music sensation Ed Sheeran during his Mumbai leg of the Mathematics Tour.

The stellar event drew a constellation of A-listers from various spheres of showbiz. Among the galaxy of attendees were Bollywood's luminaries, including the newlyweds Rakulpreet and Jackky Bhagnani, alongside the suave Ahaan Pandey. Additionally, the soirée boasted the presence of India's musical virtuosos, such as Armaan Malik, Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain, and a plethora of others.

Adding to the allure and exclusivity of the gathering, Kapil Sharma's crew, including Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, graced the occasion with their presence. The recent announcement of “The Great Indian Kapil Show” on Netflix has been the talk of town produced by Gurjot Singh and Akshit Lahoria under their banner BeingU Studios, specializes in acquiring world-class IPs and developing local stories that appeal to global audiences.

The event also saw the presence of internet sensations Kusha Kapila and Munawar Faruqui, whose charm elevated the evening's vibrancy, making it an instant sensation across all social media platforms.

Set against the glittering backdrop of the Mumbai skyline and the Arabian Sea, guests were treated to a feast for the senses. Delectable delights and top-notch libations flowed freely as the beats pumped well into the night, creating an electric atmosphere that left everyone buzzing. Undoubtedly, this party will be the talk of the town for quite some time.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.