Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kapil Sharma Hosts Spectacular Party For Ed Sheeran At AER, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

How rich is Smriti Mandhana from her boyfriend Palash Muchhal? She got cheque worth crores after RCB's WPL win

'Happy to...': Raymond chief Gautam Singhania shares pic with father Vijaypat months after public spat

Meet star cricketer, who faced extreme poverty, worked as guard, got picked up in IPL, he is now...

Fighter OTT release: When, where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial action thriller

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kapil Sharma Hosts Spectacular Party For Ed Sheeran At AER, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

How rich is Smriti Mandhana from her boyfriend Palash Muchhal? She got cheque worth crores after RCB's WPL win

'Happy to...': Raymond chief Gautam Singhania shares pic with father Vijaypat months after public spat

Bollywood actors who turned vegetarians

9 rare birds in India

Inside lavish lifestyle of Ambani family dog Happy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Fighter OTT release: When, where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial action thriller

Not Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore, this Indian film was made on zero budget, had no stars, was stuck for 6 years

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee warns of destruction, mayhem in his 100th film, fans say 'Gangs of Wasseypur vibes'

HomeIndia

India

Kapil Sharma Hosts Spectacular Party For Ed Sheeran At AER, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

The stellar event drew a constellation of A-listers from various spheres of showbiz.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 06:13 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Well-known comedian and TV personality Kapil Sharma curated a night to remember as he handpicked the city's most iconic rooftop venue, AER at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, to host a grand celebration for international music sensation Ed Sheeran during his Mumbai leg of the Mathematics Tour.

The stellar event drew a constellation of A-listers from various spheres of showbiz. Among the galaxy of attendees were Bollywood's luminaries, including the newlyweds Rakulpreet and Jackky Bhagnani, alongside the suave Ahaan Pandey. Additionally, the soirée boasted the presence of India's musical virtuosos, such as Armaan Malik, Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain, and a plethora of others.

Adding to the allure and exclusivity of the gathering, Kapil Sharma's crew, including Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, graced the occasion with their presence. The recent announcement of “The Great Indian Kapil Show” on Netflix has been the talk of town produced by Gurjot Singh and Akshit Lahoria under their banner BeingU Studios, specializes in acquiring world-class IPs and developing local stories that appeal to global audiences. 

The event also saw the presence of internet sensations Kusha Kapila and Munawar Faruqui, whose charm elevated the evening's vibrancy, making it an instant sensation across all social media platforms.

Set against the glittering backdrop of the Mumbai skyline and the Arabian Sea, guests were treated to a feast for the senses. Delectable delights and top-notch libations flowed freely as the beats pumped well into the night, creating an electric atmosphere that left everyone buzzing. Undoubtedly, this party will be the talk of the town for quite some time.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who led Rs 52874 crore company as MD, resigned to pursue...

RBI imposes Rs 1.31 crore penalty on this bank for violating rules related to...

Not Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ramayana, War 2; this movie is most-awaited Hindi film

Royal Challengers Bangalore gets new name ahead of IPL 2024, check here

500-year-old hack worked for Mukesh Ambani and saved his crores of rupees, here's how

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement