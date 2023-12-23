Meet actor who made debut with Sridevi and Rajinikanth, became a superstar overnight, can you identify him?

Before making an explosive entry in Bollywood with 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai', this actor was seen as a child artist in many films. He worked with Rajinikanth and Sridevi in the film 'Bhagwaan Dada' in 1986.

Photos of Bollywood stars often go viral on social media every day. Now, a childhood photo of a Bollywood actor is currently going viral on social media and after seeing it, film buffs are trying to identify the actor. In this photo, this child clinging to Rajinikanth's chest has become a big name in Bollywood today. Even today at the age of 49, this actor can defeat even youngsters in terms of action and good looks.

If you have not understood yet, then let us tell you that the child seen with South superstar Rajinikanth in this photo is none other than Hrithik Roshan, son of veteran director Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2000 with the film 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai', directed by Rakesh Roshan. In this film, he was seen with Ameesha Patel and his debut film proved to be a superhit at the box office.

Before making an explosive entry in Bollywood with 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai', this actor was seen as a child artist in many films. He worked with Rajinikanth and Sridevi in the film 'Bhagwaan Dada' in 1986.

Hrithik Roshan also worked as an assistant director in a total of 4 films including 'Khudgarz', 'Koyla', 'Karan Arjun', and 'King Uncle'. All these films were directed by Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan had done 3 films in a year after his explosive debut, but after his debut, his second film 'Fiza' could not do much at the box office.

Hrithik Roshan is also called the 'Greek God of Bollywood' because of his amazing fitness and looks. Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen on screen with Deepika Padukone next month in their much-anticipated film 'Fighter'. The film is all set to release on January 25, 2024.

READ | Meet actress who was madly in love with Dev Anand, rejected blockbuster, quit acting, she is now...