Headlines

Meet actor who made debut with Sridevi and Rajinikanth, became a superstar overnight, can you identify him?

Meet actress who was madly in love with Dev Anand, rejected blockbuster, quit acting, she is now...

Covid-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, new CM meets health officials

Watch: Vicky Kaushal tries to slap Ankita Lokhande, leaves Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey shocked, netizens react

Mother finds long-lost son begging on street after seven years, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who made debut with Sridevi and Rajinikanth, became a superstar overnight, can you identify him?

Meet actress who was madly in love with Dev Anand, rejected blockbuster, quit acting, she is now...

Watch: Vicky Kaushal tries to slap Ankita Lokhande, leaves Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey shocked, netizens react

9 motivational quotes by Vicky Kaushal

Star players CSK failed to buy in IPL auction 2024

IPL 2024: SWOT analysis of Mumbai Indians

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Meet actor who made debut with Sridevi and Rajinikanth, became a superstar overnight, can you identify him?

Meet actress who was madly in love with Dev Anand, rejected blockbuster, quit acting, she is now...

Dunki box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's film shows slight drop on Friday, earns Rs 20 crore

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who was madly in love with Dev Anand, rejected blockbuster, quit acting, she is now...

Zaheeda was the daughter of Akhtar Hussain, who was blockbuster actress Nargis's brother. Nargis's mother Jaddanbai was married thrice. Jaddanbai's first marriage was to Narottam Das Khatri, who converted to Islam and changed his name to Bachhubhai.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 07:43 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Zaheeda Hussain, commonly known by her mononym Zaheeda, is a former actress in Hindi films who has not done much work in Bollywood. This actress, who is 79, has been away from the screen for a long time. Zaheeda's name is also included in the list of those actresses, who after giving one hit film in her life, remained an unknown actress of Bollywood. Did you know that Zaheeda Hussain is Sanjay Dutt's sister and was once crazy about Dev Anand?

In the Hindi film industry, many beauties have shown their magic on screen. Some were such hits that people remember them even after years and some earned a lot of fame for a period and then suddenly went away from the industry and became anonymous. When we talk about the 60s and the 70s, the name of the beautiful actress Zaheeda Hussain definitely comes to the mind of cinema lovers. Even today, Zaheeda's fans remember her by her popular song 'Churi Nahin Ye Mera Dil Hai...'.

Zaheeda was the daughter of Akhtar Hussain, who was blockbuster actress Nargis's brother. Nargis's mother Jaddanbai was married thrice. Jaddanbai's first marriage was to Narottam Das Khatri, who converted to Islam and changed his name to Bachhubhai. After this, Jaddanbai's second marriage took place with Irshad Meer Khan. With Nargis, he had a son named Akhtar Hussain and a daughter named Zahida. After this Jaddanbai married Mohanchand Uttamchand Tyagi. After marriage, he also accepted Islam and adopted the name Abdul Rashid. Nargis is the daughter of Mohanchand Uttamchand Tyagi aka Abdul Rashid and Jaddanbai. So, both Sanjay Dutt (Nargis's son) and Zaheeda (Akhtar Hussain's daughter) are brother and sister. 

Zaheeda did not do many films, but despite that, she made her special identity in cinema. Dev Anand gave Zahida her first chance in Bollywood. Zaheeda Hussain's first lead film was 'Anokhi Raat' in 1968. After this, Zaheeda did 'Prem Pujari' released in the year 1970 in which she was also seen with Dev Anand. 

Zaheeda, who belonged to a film family since childhood, used to dream of becoming a great actress like her aunt Nargis and grandmother Jaddanbai. Her dream of becoming an actress was fulfilled in the year 1971 when director Amarjeet cast her as the lead actress in his film ‘Gambler’.

Zaheeda soon fell in love with Dev Anand and after 2 successful films, she got a chance to work with him again in the blockbuster film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', but she stubbornly rejected the film. Actually, in this film, she was given the role of Dev Anand's sister and she wanted to become his girlfriend in the film. She did not get the role as per her wish and hence flatly refused to do the film. Later this role was played by Zeenat Aman and she captured the hearts and minds of the audience.

When Zaheeda was not able to do any work in her career, she married businessman Kesri Nandan Sahay. Zaheeda Hussain had two sons - Nilesh Sahay and Brajesh. Nilesh made his debut with Ganesh Acharya's film 'Angel' released in 2011. After marriage, Zahida Hussain said goodbye to films became a housewife, and became anonymous.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mysterious 'UFO-like' object hovers over President Biden's fundraiser in Los Angeles, details inside

Delhi liquor policy case: ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for third time, asked to appear on January 3

Little girl grooves to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu in viral video, internet loves it

Isha Ambani may receive this huge Christmas gift, her Rs 800000 crore company to get…

COVID-19: India reports 22 cases of Covid's JN.1 variant till December 21

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE