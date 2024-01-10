Headlines

Meet actor whose mother's debut film was blockbuster, his first film was super flop, yet to give solo hit, mother is..

Real life ’12th Fail’ IPS officer shares cute throwback pic with wife, internet hearts it

Meet Indian genius who was stolen by MIT after she was ignored by IIT for admission due to…

IND vs AFG: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer not in India T20 squad due to...

Meet Isha Ambani’s former aide, used to work for Oberoi, left Rs 820000 crore company to…

Meet actor whose mother's debut film was blockbuster, his first film was super flop, yet to give solo hit, mother is..

This actor, who entered Bollywood as an actor, started his career as an assistant director. He worked as an assistant director in the film 'Dum Maro Dum' in 2011 and the film 'Nautanki Saala' released in 2013.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 01:25 PM IST

article-main
Recently, many star kids have entered Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'. With the release of this film, the discussion about nepotism has once again intensified in the corridors of Bollywood, but there are many star kids in the same industry who have not been able to make a mark in films even after getting an easy break. Today, we are going to tell you about one such star kid.

The mother of the actor we are talking about today created a stir at the box office with her debut film. Her first film, 'Maine Pyar Kiya', released in 1989, had earned more than Rs 28 crore at the box office. In her debut film, she charged much more than the lead actor of the film Salman Khan, but her son's fate is such that even after 5 years, his struggle continues in the industry.

Abhimanyu Dassani, son of actress Bhagyashree, who debuted with the Bollywood film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' released in 1989, has not yet been able to make his mark in Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with Radhika Madan in the year 2018 with the film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’.

This actor, who entered Bollywood as an actor, started his career as an assistant director. He worked as an assistant director in the film 'Dum Maro Dum' in 2011 and the film 'Nautanki Saala' released in 2013.

After debuting in 2018, this actor was seen in the Netflix film 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' in 2021. Even with this film released on OTT, he was not successful in leaving any special impression. Sanya Malhotra was seen opposite him in this film.

Dassani starred in the 2022 film 'Nikamma' with Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia. The film saw him as an unemployed person and received negative reviews. Dassani appeared in a cameo in 'Monica, O My Darling', the same year. In 2023, he did a cameo in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', alongside his parents.

Dassani will next star in the comedy 'Nausikhiye' with Amol Parashar and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Abhimanyu Dassani was born in February 1990 in Mumbai, to film actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dassani. His younger sister Avantika Dassani is also an actress and made her debut with the web series Mithya'. However, the fate of Bhagyashree's children in Bollywood did not shine like hers did.

READ | This actress became overnight star, married at peak of her career, rejected Raj Kapoor film, career got ruined...

