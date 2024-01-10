Headlines

This actress became overnight star, married at peak of her career, rejected Raj Kapoor film, career got ruined...

Vidya Sinha's first movie was 'Raja Kaka' (1974) opposite Kiran Kumar. However, fame followed her via the low-budget break-away hit 'Rajnigandha' (1974), directed by her mentor Basu Chatterjee. In her career, Vidya worked with Sanjeev Kumar in the film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

article-main
Today, we will be talking about a famous actress in Bollywood, who after becoming Miss Bombay, got her first film through a photo published in a magazine. This actress's father and maternal grandfather were also well-known producers of their time. In 1974, the actress became an overnight star with a single film but one mistake ruined her career. 

This actress, who grew up with the dream of entering Bollywood, talked to her family several times about making a career in acting but was ignored every time. Later, the actress got her first film offer through a photo published in a magazine. 

We are talking about Vidya Sinha, who won everyone's hearts with her simplicity. Vidya Sinha may have played traditional and 'girl next door' type characters in films, but in real life, she was very glamorous. At the age of just 18, Vidya Sinha started her career as a model and won the Miss Bombay title. 

Vidya Sinha's first movie was 'Raja Kaka' (1974) opposite Kiran Kumar. However, fame followed her via the low-budget break-away hit 'Rajnigandha' (1974), directed by her mentor Basu Chatterjee. In her career, Vidya worked with Sanjeev Kumar in the film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and with Vinod Khanna in the film 'Inkaar'.

Vidya Sinha worked in the film 'Rajnigandha' in the year 1974. Even today, Vidya is known for her first film. Its songs were also quite a hit. As soon as she entered, Vidya showed such magic in the 70s that she even gave competition to great actresses like Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi, and Rekha. Vidya acted in 30 movies over 10 years.

But, Vidya Sinha got married only a few years after her debut. Hearing the news of her marriage, everyone was surprised as to why she decided to get married at the peak of her career. The actress surprised everyone by marrying Venkateshwaran Iyer in 1976. After doing just 30 films, she stopped working in films.

Vidya Sinha's last film was in 1980 and its name was 'Swayamvar'. Vidya Sinha herself had revealed in one of her interviews that she was not serious about her career. "I just wanted to plan a family," she said. 

Another mistake also ruined the career of the actress. At the peak of her career, she rejected a superhit film by a director like Raj Kapoor. In an interview given to Rediff.com, she revealed that she was cast before Zeenat Aman in 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. However, she could not follow the attire of Rupa's character in the film, hence, she rejected the offer of this superhit film. Then later, Zeenat Aman played that character in the film.

After saying goodbye to the industry at the peak of her career and living some years in Australia, Vidya Sinha re-entered the film world again. 

Vidya returned to India and started acting in television serials. Salman Khan's 'Bodyguard' (2011), her film after 25 years, was also her last film.

In August 2019, Sinha died at a hospital in Mumbai of respiratory failure caused by heart and lung disease at the age of 71.

