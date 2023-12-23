Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet 3 popular Bollywood actresses who were lookalikes of each other, also shared one more thing in common

Parveen's fans got the biggest shock when she said goodbye to this world at the age of just 50. Today, we are going to tell you one such thing related to Parveen Babi, which will surprise you.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman, and Deepshikha Nagpal were 3 such Bollywood actresses, about whom it was always said that they were lookalikes of each other. But, apart from their looks, there was one more thing in the lives of these three which matched each other.

Today, we are going to tell you about these 3 famous Bollywood actresses whose faces were very similar to each other and because of this people were quite confused. These three actors Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman, and Deepshikha Nagpal were always seen as look-alikes of each other, but apart from looks, there was another thing that these three had in common.

Parveen Babi was one of the most famous actresses of her time. People used to wait eagerly for her films to be released on the silver screen. In the 70s and 80s, her name used to be included in the list of top actresses. She was even the highest-paid actress of her time. 

Parveen's fans got the biggest shock when she said goodbye to this world at the age of just 50. Today, we are going to tell you one such thing related to Parveen Babi, which will surprise you. Two more actresses look like Parveen Babi, named Zeenat Aman and Deepshikha Nagpal.

Let us tell you, in the '70s and '80s, people were always deceived about Parveen and Zeenat because at that time both of them were active in films and their faces were quite similar to each other. Because they resembled each other, both of them were even called sisters.

A while back, Zeenat also posted on Instagram remembering Parveen Babi on her birth anniversary, in which she shared a throwback photo. Zeenat also acknowledged how the fans could not differentiate between her and Parveen and considered her to be Parveen or Parveen to be Zeenat.

Apart from Zeenat, actress Deepshikha was also always seen as a lookalike of Parveen Babi. However, Deepshikha entered films much after Zeenat and Parveen, because Deepshikha is much younger than both of them. That's why her debut in films was quite late, but when people saw Deepshikha on screen, they all remembered Parveen Babi.

You will be surprised to know that Parveen, Zeenat, and Deepshikha not only shared similar looks but also shared another thing in common. All three of them always remained unlucky in love.

Parveen was not married, but she had affairs with many stars and remained alone till the last moment. At the same time, Sanjay Khan came into Zeenat's life, and then Mazhar Khan, but after his death, Zeenat was left alone, whereas Deepshikha had two marriages and could not get the love she was looking for from both of them.

READ | Meet actor who made debut with Sridevi and Rajinikanth, became a superstar overnight, can you identify him?

