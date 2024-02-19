Meet superstar, once one of India’s richest actresses, was tortured by husband, turned alcoholic, died without...

Meena Kumari, often called the 'Tragedy Queen,' is fondly remembered for her contribution to films and music. The late actress began her career at the young age of 4, and through dedicated effort, she became one of the most beloved actresses of her era. Reports suggest that Meena Kumari was the wealthiest actress during her time.

However, her life was marked by numerous tragedies, and she had a painful demise at the age of 38. Despite her accomplishments, the actress faced considerable challenges and hardships throughout her life. Let's take a look at her life:

Early Life

Meena Kumari was born on August 1, 1933, as the second daughter in her family. Unfortunately, her father, Ali Baksh, who desired a son, made the difficult decision to leave Meena Kumari at an orphanage. However, a few months later, Meena's mother, Iqbal Begum, started missing her daughter and requested her husband to bring Meena back home. Despite financial struggles as Ali couldn't earn much, Meena returned to her family. To cope with their hardships, young Meena Kumari began working at the tender age of 4.

Rose to fame

Meena rose to immense popularity in the 1950s, working with renowned directors of her time. However, a notable incident occurred when a director misbehaved with her, and she strongly reacted against it. In response, the angered director incorporated a scene in a film where an actor was instructed to slap Meena Kumari intensely. Shockingly, the director sought revenge by making the actor slap her 31 times in that scene.

One of the highest-paid actresses

Despite such challenges, Meena Kumari was one of the highest-paid actresses during her era. She was known for her opulent lifestyle, being the only actress at that time to travel in an Impala. Reports suggest that Meena Kumari owned several luxurious cars and properties during her peak years.

Went against family to marry Kamal Amrohi

Meena Kumari went against her family's wishes and married director Kamal Amrohi. Unfortunately, the marriage turned out to be challenging, with Kamal Amrohi imposing various restrictions on her. Reports indicate that he mistreated and tortured Meena Kumari, lacking respect for her. After enduring this for a few years, Meena Kumari decided to leave Kamal Amrohi's home and moved to his sister's place.

Turned alcoholic

The difficulties in her marriage took a toll on Meena Kumari, leading her to turn to alcohol. Tragically, she passed away at a young age due to several health issues. It's mentioned that Meena Kumari experienced depression in her final days, reflecting the struggles she faced in her personal life.

Financial struggles

During her final days, Meena Kumari faced financial struggles, and surprisingly, her family couldn't afford to pay even Rs 3,500 at the hospital after her death. Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Roy Bhattacharya, shared in an interview with Rediff, "When this actress of high caliber, the reigning Goddess of cinema breathed her last on the afternoon of March 31, 1972, at 3:25 pm in St Elizabeth’s nursing home, she did not have Rs 3,500 required to release her body." This unfortunate financial difficulty added to the tragic circumstances surrounding Meena Kumari's passing.

During the final rites, Nargis, a close friend and fellow actress, came to pay her respects to Meena Kumari and said, "Meena Kumari, Maut Mubarak ho!" The legendary actress later explained the reason behind this statement in an article published in an Urdu magazine and revealed that she was beaten by her husband.