Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram, Ishwak Singh-starrer Berlin bag top honours at South Asian International Film Festival

Zee Studios' films Joram starring Manoj Bajpayee and Berlin starring Ishwak Singh bag top honours at South Asian International Film Festival

Manoj Bajpayee and Smita Tambe-starrer Joram and Aparshakti Khurrana and Ishwak Singh-starrer Berlin bagged the top honours at the South Asian International Film Festival. Zee Studios emerged as the powerhouse behind the award-winning films Joram and Berlin at the South Asian International Film Festival.

Joram clinched the esteemed Jury Award, showcasing the studio’s commitment to fostering compelling narratives and innovative storytelling. Not only this, Smita Tambe’s captivating performance in the movie Joram, earned her the title of Best Actress. The actress shared, “Namaste! Thank you so much South Asian International Film Festival for this honour. This is a very memorable evening. Thank you, Shariq, Ashima, Anupama, my lovely director Devashish, our producers Zee Studios and Makhijafilm. Joram is a very intriguing film that shall move hearts. Looking forward to the film's release on 8th December.”

Ishwak Singh also bagged the award for Best Actor for the Zee Studios’ film Berlin and shared, “"Thank you to my visionary director Mr. Atul Sabharwal, his love and passion for cinema helped me navigate through my journey in 'Berlin.' Would like to dedicate this award to my friends in the deaf community. It was my interaction with them that taught me a new way of communication and it will stay with me forever."

Not only this, the actor also shared a carousel of images on Instagram, giving a glimpse of the award that he bagged and wrote, “over the moon to have received the Best Actor award at the prestigious South Asian International Film Festival. Thank You Atul Sanalog for putting me under the spotlight.”

Both the films have a festival favourite and their recent premieres at the MAMI Film Festival garnered immense adulation. Joram is helmed by Devashish Makhija and follows the story of a father who is on the run with his little baby girl to escape the ghosts of his past and the forces that want him dead.

On the other hand, Ishwak Singh and Aparshakti Khurrana’s Berlin is a spy thriller that centers around a deaf-mute man who is detained on suspicion of spying. A government agent is interrogated by a sign language expert. The sign language expert is lured into the dark world of espionage, deception, and corruption as the story unravels.