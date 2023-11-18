Headlines

Maldives asks India to withdraw its military presence

Vishal Aditya Singh will celebrate Chhath Puja with team Chand Jalne Laga, recalls memories of festivities at Bihar home

‘India can lose final…:’ Yuvraj Singh warns Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of World Cup final clash vs Australia

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram, Ishwak Singh-starrer Berlin bag top honours at South Asian International Film Festival

Salman Khan questions Katrina Kaif's commitment, actress gives witty reply: 'Kisi ki bhi nahi sunti hoon'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maldives asks India to withdraw its military presence

Vishal Aditya Singh will celebrate Chhath Puja with team Chand Jalne Laga, recalls memories of festivities at Bihar home

‘India can lose final…:’ Yuvraj Singh warns Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of World Cup final clash vs Australia

9 actors who played iconic cricketers on-screen

World Cup 2023 prize money

7 foods that help to balance hormones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram, Ishwak Singh-starrer Berlin bag top honours at South Asian International Film Festival

Vishal Aditya Singh will celebrate Chhath Puja with team Chand Jalne Laga, recalls memories of festivities at Bihar home

Salman Khan questions Katrina Kaif's commitment, actress gives witty reply: 'Kisi ki bhi nahi sunti hoon'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram, Ishwak Singh-starrer Berlin bag top honours at South Asian International Film Festival

Zee Studios' films Joram starring Manoj Bajpayee and Berlin starring Ishwak Singh bag top honours at South Asian International Film Festival

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 08:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Manoj Bajpayee and Smita Tambe-starrer Joram and Aparshakti Khurrana and Ishwak Singh-starrer Berlin bagged the top honours at the South Asian International Film Festival. Zee Studios emerged as the powerhouse behind the award-winning films Joram and Berlin at the South Asian International Film Festival.

Joram clinched the esteemed Jury Award, showcasing the studio’s commitment to fostering compelling narratives and innovative storytelling. Not only this, Smita Tambe’s captivating performance in the movie Joram, earned her the title of Best Actress. The actress shared, “Namaste! Thank you so much South Asian International Film Festival for this honour. This is a very memorable evening. Thank you, Shariq, Ashima, Anupama, my lovely director Devashish, our producers Zee Studios and Makhijafilm. Joram is a very intriguing film that shall move hearts. Looking forward to the film's release on 8th December.” 

Ishwak Singh also bagged the award for Best Actor for the Zee Studios’ film Berlin and shared, “"Thank you to my visionary director Mr. Atul Sabharwal, his love and passion for cinema helped me navigate through my journey in 'Berlin.' Would like to dedicate this award to my friends in the deaf community. It was my interaction with them that taught me a new way of communication and it will stay with me forever."

Not only this, the actor also shared a carousel of images on Instagram, giving a glimpse of the award that he bagged and wrote, “over the moon to have received the Best Actor award at the prestigious South Asian International Film Festival. Thank You Atul Sanalog for putting me under the spotlight.” 

Both the films have a festival favourite and their recent premieres at the MAMI Film Festival garnered immense adulation. Joram is helmed by Devashish Makhija and follows the story of a father who is on the run with his little baby girl to escape the ghosts of his past and the forces that want him dead.

On the other hand, Ishwak Singh and Aparshakti Khurrana’s Berlin is a spy thriller that centers around a deaf-mute man who is detained on suspicion of spying. A government agent is interrogated by a sign language expert. The sign language expert is lured into the dark world of espionage, deception, and corruption as the story unravels.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Video: UP father-daughter duo falls sick after eating samosa with dead lizard

'Chicken biryani at Rs 30:’ Menu card from 2001 goes viral, triggers nostalgia among netizens

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins' photoshoot ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final goes viral

Malaika Arora to Shanaya Kapoor, who wore what to meet David Beckham at Sonam Kapoor’s party

Kartik Purnima 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, importance and significance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE