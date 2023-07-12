Headlines

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Mamik Singh made his debut with Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and found fame on TV as Vikraal before drug addiction took all that away.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

When Mansoor Khan made Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar back in 1992, not many expected a sports film to succeed in India. But the Aamir Khan-starrer defied expectations and worked. While Aamir did walk away with the applause, the film’s support cast was praised too. Among them was debutant actor Mamik Singh, who played Aamir’s brother. Things looked up for Mamik, who went on to appear in several hit films and TV shows before drug abuse derailed the promising career.

Who is Mamik Singh?

Real name Harmeet Singh Mamik, the actor was born in 1963 in Mumbai. He began his modelling career after completing college in the 1980s. A successful modelling stint followed and in the early 90s, he was signed by Mansoor Khan in a supporting role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Despite the film’s success, Mamik did not sign any new project for years, saying they seemed too insignifcant. Among his other notable roles were as Preity Zinta’s brother in Kya Kehna.

Mamik Singh’s TV career and fame as Vikraal

It was on television that Mamik found his calling. In the 90s, he did several popular TV shows like Yug, Kanoon, and Deewar. In 2001, he made his first appearance on the popular horror series Ssshhhh...Koi Hai. The following year, he returned to the show as a monster hunter named Vikraal. The single episode appearance was so well received that the writers wrote him into more episodes. In 2003, Mamik starred in his own spinoff – Vikraal Aur Gabraal, which made him a household name.

Mamik Singh on his drug addiction

However, despite the upward climb, his career fell away soon after. In an interview in 2007, Mamik admitted that he had become addicted to drugs, which not only affected his acting career but also derailed his personal life. He added that it was with the support of his friends that he was able to quit that addiction and restart acting. In 2020, he was seen in a supporting role in Hansal Mehta’s critically acclaimed show Scam 1992. The following year, he made his comeback to films with Bell Bottom. He was last seen in the direct-to-OTT film Despatch, alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

