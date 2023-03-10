Ayesha Jhulka picks her favourite co-star among Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan | Exclusive

Ayesha Jhulka/Instagram

Ayesha Jhulka, the popular actress in the Hindi film industry in the 1990s, will be seen next in the family comedy series Happy Family: Conditions Apply on Prime Video. The OTT show revolves around the Dholakias, a multigenerational happy family that has its own sets of quirks, eccentricities, and idiosyncrasies. Ayesha plays the ideal family bahu Pallavi Dholakia.

The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Deepak Bahry's drama Kurbaan in 1991, romanced Aamir Khan in Mansoor Khan's cult coming-of-age sports film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and was paired with Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's suspense thriller Khiladi in 1992.

In an interview with DNA, while promoting Happy Family: Conditions Apply, we asked Ayesha to pick one of her favourite co-stars between the three male superstars. She answered, "I don't think I can pick one favourite because I have enjoyed my entire filmography. There are so many actors with whom I share a special bond."

"I have enjoyed working with Salman in my first film and whenever I have connected with him, we just take it from there as if there's no gap. Likewise, I have loved working with Govinda, Akshay (Kumar), Suniel Shetty, Mithun Da (Chakraborty), and Jackie (Shroff). There's a huge list and whenever I bump into any of them, there's no disconnect. I would say all of them have been my favourites. Whenever I have worked on any particular film with that co-star, it has been wonderful", she concluded.

Created and directed by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia under the banner of Hats Off Productions, Happy Family: Conditions Apply also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Sanah Kapur, Meenal Sahu, Raunaq Kamdar, and Ahaan Saboo. The ten-episodic series will premiere on Prime Video on March 10 with four episodes, followed by two new episodes releasing every Friday until March 31.



